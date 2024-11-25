Win10 MT4 MT5 not installed - page 5
Doesn't mean.
It just means upgrade to a decent version and don't sit on the first public release, or even the LTSB.
OK. As soon as the workflow allows, I'll be sure to do it.
You can only get Win10 on the latest generation of processors
And I'm just quietly rejoicing that I discovered the world of Linux about 5 years ago.
I'm just quietly rejoicing that I discovered the world of Linux about 5 years ago.
You know, they're turning off updates as soon as you know it...
then they hang the antiviruses...
everything works
And we come to the situation titled in the thread.
I told you I don't use the 10 originally
just because there's a lot of eavesdropping and spying.
If someone wants to eavesdrop on you, they won't care what OS you have.Especially with 10, all telemetry can be turned off.
Well, instead of *Win10* in the title, put any other Win. The user-M$ confrontation will inevitably end with M$ winning.
Even if you don't touch the system, the programs that use it will change and one day "something will go wrong..."
In general XP is good enough for me but even my browser is not working properly there anymore.
And in ten, you can disable all telemetry.
It's only what you've been exposed to as a user.
Continuing the theme. Just installed the latest Win10 x64 LTSC 2019 build 1809.
OS Name: Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC Evaluation
OS Version: 10.0.17763 N/A Build 17763
OS Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation
OS Configuration: Standalone Workstation
Same symptoms. After starting MT5 (including editor) - system hangs down.
As long as MT has to run under Win7 there is no problem.
Maybe someone has the desire and ability to check on my machine and it's really in my hardware...
The original image of 10 from microsoft I am using ishttps://mega.nz/#F!rSgCWQDY!5OMNt0PWpXq0XstVufmHFg
A planned hardware upgrade did not change the situation as expected.
In the meantime, I contacted VMProtect developers. The suggested solution was unexpected - to disable debug port (I don't remember it being enabled).
You hate to disable the debug mode in your Windows:
https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/2816225/enabling-debug-mode-causes-windows-to-hang-if-no-debugger-is-connected
After disabling it, everything really took off as it should have.