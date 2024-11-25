Win10 MT4 MT5 not installed - page 5

Renat Fatkhullin:

Doesn't mean.

It just means upgrade to a decent version and don't sit on the first public release, or even the LTSB.

OK. As soon as the workflow allows, I'll be sure to do it.

 
The latest generation of processors can only be fitted with Win10
 
Roffild:
And I'm just quietly rejoicing that I discovered the world of Linux about 5 years ago.

SemenTalonov:

You know, they're turning off updates as soon as you know it...

then they hang the antiviruses...

everything works

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

And we come to the situation titled in the thread.

 
SemenTalonov:

I told you I don't use the 10 originally

just because there's a lot of eavesdropping and spying.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

If someone wants to eavesdrop on you, they won't care what OS you have.

Especially with 10, all telemetry can be turned off.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well, instead of *Win10* in the title, put any other Win. The user-M$ confrontation will inevitably end with M$ winning.

Even if you don't touch the system, the programs that use it will change and one day "something will go wrong..."

In general XP is good enough for me but even my browser is not working properly there anymore.

Alexandr Saprykin:

Continuing the theme. Just installed the latest Win10 x64 LTSC 2019 build 1809.

OS Name: Microsoft Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC Evaluation

OS Version: 10.0.17763 N/A Build 17763

OS Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation

OS Configuration: Standalone Workstation

Same symptoms. After starting MT5 (including editor) - system hangs down.

As long as MT has to run under Win7 there is no problem.

Maybe someone has the desire and ability to check on my machine and it's really in my hardware...

A planned hardware upgrade did not change the situation as expected.

In the meantime, I contacted VMProtect developers. The suggested solution was unexpected - to disable debug port (I don't remember it being enabled).

You hate to disable the debug mode in your Windows:

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/help/2816225/enabling-debug-mode-causes-windows-to-hang-if-no-debugger-is-connected

After disabling it, everything really took off as it should have.

