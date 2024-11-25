Win10 MT4 MT5 not installed - page 4
What is your operating system build?
Systeminfo output
OS name: Microsoft Windows 10 Corporate 2015 with long-term maintenance
OS Version: 10.0.10240 N/A
OS Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation
OS Options: Isolated workstation
OS build: Multiprocessor Free
System manufacturer: Gigabyte Technology Co.
System Model: GA-MA770-UD3
System Type: x64-based PC
Processor(s): Number of Processor(s): 1.
[01]: AMD64 Family 16 Model 4 Stepping 2 AuthenticAMD ~2800 MHz
BIOS version: Award Software International, Inc. F9g, 08.07.2010
Full physical memory: 4,094MB
You've got it wrong. The result shows that any executable covered byVMProtect v3.00 - 3.1.2 will hang my Win10 system now.
MetaEditor is an independent executable and can be run without terminal. Want to check it, find it in the folder with the installed terminal and run it.
I can't check it, as I have many terminals installed, but on a clean computer like yours, I don't know how MetaEditor will behave when started.
Have you checked my installation?
I can't check, as I have many terminals installed, but on a clean computer like yours, I don't know how MetaEditor will behave when started.
Have you checked my installation?
No, I haven't. If you have connection with developers, you can try to solve this problem without crutches, maybe it will not become widespread in the future.
No, I haven't. If there is a connection to the developers you can try to solve the problem without crutches, so that it might not become a mass problem in the future.
Nah, surgery is definitely not an option) If therapeutic methods don't help, I'll just have to rewrite the codes from MQL to C# for a different terminal.
Rest assured, the terminal has nothing to do with it.
I'm starting to lose faith in the starter...
A person who writes in at least 2 languages can't figure out what's wrong, describe the problem or look at the windup logs?
Bummer.
The current build of Windows 10 is 10.0.17763, which is 7,000 builds newer.
Sitting on the first build of an operating system is the height of unreasonableness. No one is going to write fixes for it.LTSB is a psychological trap for a certain category of people.
Honestly, I haven't kept up with its development and builds, put it in and forgot about it. That means you have to install 1809 with all the implications...
LTSB - because all unnecessary things have been cut out and updates are rare but stable.
So I fall into that certain category of people.
It doesn't.
It just means upgrade to a decent version and don't sit on the first public release, or even LTSB.
LTSB - because all unnecessary stuff has been cut out and updates are rare but stable.
LTSB is self-defeating for a certain category of users who are confident in what is being claimed.
Those who develop and mass support their software, know very well the price and principles of LTSB builds. Freeze and forget, because it's rare and [un]stable!