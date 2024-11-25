Win10 MT4 MT5 not installed

Hi all!

So, when running the previously installed (back in spring) MT4, the system hangs tight. The mouse and keyboard stop working and the only way out is to reset on the sysblock.

When I ran the installer, fxpro4setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1578, the same thing.

Was running VMware with WinXP installed for a while, everything is still fine there, but when I needed more performance I decided to put MT5 on the host:

system - Windows 10 2015 LTSB x64, CPU - AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz, memory 4 GB

Installer, mt5setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1882, ran and downloaded the installation package, but apparently when starting the installation the system hung again as when starting MT4 - reset.

Now running the MT5 installer ends up with this cool picture

Has anyone had something similar? interested in treatment options

 
MT4 only load one core, so it can't be a hang system because of MT4. So the problem is not with MT, check the system with tests. System freezing was on overclocked CPU and overclocked memory, remembered and removed settings to default and everything worked without freezing.

 

It can't, it's hovering. Now on MT5 as well. Hardware is fine, nothing has been overclocked.

The problem is at the level of Win10 <-> Metatrader compatibility.

I've never seen such crashing, even on cool games, but my trading robot suddenly crashed. It's weird...

 
Are you sure you're running it on the real Windows? Or are you using an emulator?

 
Get all the latest updates on Windows 10 and don't sit on the bare 2015 version.
 
Thanks for the tip! Really forgot to check and there's something flying in.

Just as long as it doesn't make it worse...

 
Yeah, working on Win10 is like walking through a minefield.)

 
Nope. Still the MT5 installer ends up with the same - "something went wrong".

System information and updates:

OS name: Microsoft Windows 10 Corporate 2015 with long-term maintenance

OS Version: 10.0.10240 N/A

OS Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation

OS Options: Isolated workstation

OS build: Multiprocessor Free

System manufacturer: Gigabyte Technology Co.

System Model: GA-MA770-UD3

System Type: x64-based PC

Processor(s): Number of Processor(s): 1.

[01]: AMD64 Family 16 Model 4 Stepping 2 AuthenticAMD ~2800 MHz

BIOS version: Award Software International, Inc. F9g, 08.07.2010

Full physical memory: 4,094MB

Available physical memory: 2 847MB

Virtual memory: Maximum size: 4,798MB

Virtual memory: Accessible: 3 595 MB

Virtual Memory: Usable: 1,203 MB

Patch(s): Number of installed patches - 18.

[01]: KB3116097

[02]: KB3118714

[03]: KB3119598

[04]: KB3122962

[05]: KB3125217

[06]: KB3161102

[07]: KB3172729

[08]: KB3173427

[09]: KB4021701

[10]: KB4033631

[11]: KB4088785

[12]: KB4091666

[13]: KB4093110

[14]: KB4093430

[15]: KB4103729

[16]: KB4287903

[17]: KB4462930

[18]: KB4462922


 
If the download progress bar is not moving, there is a problem with the network.

Check proxies, anti-viruses and firewalls.
 
Even on a bare version of the windup, I've never encountered this problem.
 
Renat Fatkhullin:
If the download progress bar isn't moving, then there's a network problem.

Check proxies, anti-viruses and firewalls.

The indicator fills up quickly and stops almost at the end of the scale. Then it thinks for a few seconds and the process aborts.

I'm pretty sure it's not pulling anything from the network at this time but using previously downloaded files.

If I deleted those files and tried a fresh installation...

but I don't know where it's downloading them.

Apart from standard Windows defender firewall, there are no anti-virus firewalls.

