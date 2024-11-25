Win10 MT4 MT5 not installed
Hi all!
So, when running the previously installed (back in spring) MT4, the system hangs tight. The mouse and keyboard stop working and the only way out is to reset on the sysblock.
When I ran the installer, fxpro4setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1578, the same thing.
Was running VMware with WinXP installed for a while, everything is still fine there, but when I needed more performance I decided to put MT5 on the host:
system - Windows 10 2015 LTSB x64, CPU - AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz, memory 4 GB
Installer, mt5setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1882, ran and downloaded the installation package, but apparently when starting the installation the system hung again as when starting MT4 - reset.
Now running the MT5 installer ends up with this cool picture
Has someone had something similar?
MT4 only load one core, so it can't be a hang system because of MT4. So the problem is not with MT, check the system with tests. System freezing was on overclocked CPU and overclocked memory, remembered and removed settings to default and everything worked without freezing.
It can't, it's hovering. Now on MT5 as well. Hardware is fine, nothing has been overclocked.
The problem is at the level of Win10 <-> Metatrader compatibility.
I've never seen such crashing, even on cool games, but my trading robot suddenly crashed. It's weird...
It can't, it's hovering. Now on MT5 as well. Hardware is fine, nothing has been overclocked.
The problem is at the level of Win10 <-> Metatrader compatibility.
I've never seen such crashing, even on cool games, but my trading robot suddenly crashed. Weird...
Are you sure you're running it on the real Windows? Or are you using an emulator?
Thanks for the tip! Really forgot to check and there's something flying in.
Just don't let it get any worse.
Yeah, working on Win10 is like walking through a minefield.)
Get all the latest updates on Windows 10 and don't sit on the bare 2015 version.
Nope. Still the MT5 installer ends up with the same - "something went wrong".
System information and updates:
OS name: Microsoft Windows 10 Corporate 2015 with long-term maintenance
OS Version: 10.0.10240 N/A
OS Manufacturer: Microsoft Corporation
OS Options: Isolated workstation
OS build: Multiprocessor Free
System manufacturer: Gigabyte Technology Co.
System Model: GA-MA770-UD3
System Type: x64-based PC
Processor(s): Number of Processor(s): 1.
[01]: AMD64 Family 16 Model 4 Stepping 2 AuthenticAMD ~2800 MHz
BIOS version: Award Software International, Inc. F9g, 08.07.2010
Full physical memory: 4,094MB
Available physical memory: 2 847MB
Virtual memory: Maximum size: 4,798MB
Virtual memory: Accessible: 3 595 MB
Virtual Memory: Usable: 1,203 MB
Patch(s): Number of installed patches - 18.
[01]: KB3116097
[02]: KB3118714
[03]: KB3119598
[04]: KB3122962
[05]: KB3125217
[06]: KB3161102
[07]: KB3172729
[08]: KB3173427
[09]: KB4021701
[10]: KB4033631
[11]: KB4088785
[12]: KB4091666
[13]: KB4093110
[14]: KB4093430
[15]: KB4103729
[16]: KB4287903
[17]: KB4462930
[18]: KB4462922
If the download progress bar isn't moving, then there's a network problem.
The indicator fills up quickly and stops almost at the end of the scale. Then it thinks for a few seconds and the process aborts.
I'm pretty sure it's not pulling anything from the network at this time but using previously downloaded files.
If I deleted those files and tried a fresh installation...
but I don't know where it's downloading them.
Apart from standard Windows defender firewall, there are no anti-virus firewalls.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi all!
So, when running the previously installed (back in spring) MT4, the system hangs tight. The mouse and keyboard stop working and the only way out is to reset on the sysblock.
When I ran the installer, fxpro4setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1578, the same thing.
Was running VMware with WinXP installed for a while, everything is still fine there, but when I needed more performance I decided to put MT5 on the host:
system - Windows 10 2015 LTSB x64, CPU - AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz, memory 4 GB
Installer, mt5setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1882, ran and downloaded the installation package, but apparently when starting the installation the system hung again as when starting MT4 - reset.
Now running the MT5 installer ends up with this cool picture
Has anyone had something similar? interested in treatment options