At this stage it looks like the problem is writing to disk or creating shortcuts with registration.
The rights are definitely administrator rights, did you agree to the request to upgrade the rights?
You have a problem with unpacking the files.
Run the installer with the /clean switch, please.
Thank you, Renat, the download is on. I'll let you know how it ends. I agree to the rights request, of course.
No, Renat, it's not working. At the end of the boot at the same indicator value the system hangs completely, stops responding to the mouse keyboard, and the CPU cooler starts howling.
Two times I tried it, same thing. The first time I ran other programs in the background, the second time I ran only the installer after rebooting, the result was the same: the system went into a deep stupor and I can only reset it on the unit.
1) Try to disable antivirus for a while.
2) Try not putting in the C:\Program Files directory
Hanging in the same place.
Checked the installation folder after a reboot. It is filled in, but for some reason I have no "MetaTrader 5" subfolder.
I tried to run terminal64.exe (as administrator) - my computer froze instantly.
Reinstall OS, solve the problem faster.
Nah, surgery is definitely not an option) If therapeutic methods don't help, I'll just have to rewrite the codes from MQL to C# for a different terminal.
That's a funny thing. Probably has to do with rather old CPU.
Let's try it on Windows 10 LTSB x64 and if it doesn't work, we can try to figure it out via TeamViewer.
Hi all!
So, when running the previously installed (back in spring) MT4, the system hangs tight. The mouse and keyboard stop working and the only way out is to reset on the sysblock.
When I ran the installer, fxpro4setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1578, the same thing.
Was running VMware with WinXP installed for a while, everything is still fine there, but when I needed more performance I decided to put MT5 on the host:
system - Windows 10 2015 LTSB x64, CPU - AMD Phenom II X3 2.8 GHz, memory 4 GB
Installer, mt5setup.exe file version - 5.0.0.1882, ran and downloaded the installation package, but apparently when starting the installation the system hung again as when starting MT4 - reset.
Now running the MT5 installer ends up with this cool picture
Has someone had something similar?
do you have free space on your hard drive?
how much HDD capacity is allocated to the virtual memory?is the document encryption software installed?