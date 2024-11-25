Win10 MT4 MT5 not installed - page 6
Hi, did you solve the problem with the installation of MT5 on Windows 10? I wanted to install my MT5 today, but the whole installation ends with the message "Sorry something went wrong". I have all the latest updates installed, I have admin rights. MT4 is working fine. Who will tell me how to stop it? Thank you in advance for your help!
try copying the MT5 to - C:\Users\YourName\AppData\Roaming\Alpari MT5
You have to install it before you copy it. Running the installer ends up saying something went wrong. If I had a portable version, I could copy it anywhere, but I have nothing to copy.
I can send you mt 4 or mt 5
I need MT5. I have MT4 installed and it works, if it's not too much trouble, I'll give it a try. What is the problem with installation? Why does not it want to be installed? I have never had it before and it works. I had it but now I need it and cannot install it.
I can't get it in here, it's a big file.
I'll try it now, I'll send it to you in person.
You can upload it to a cloud somewhere and then send me a link in your inbox.
What kind of system? 32 or 64...