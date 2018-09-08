I am unwilling to be registered as a "SELLER"!? - page 7
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's funny, people are shaking down customers, reviews.
I delete them and ban my social media followers.
And I didn't say I had great EAs. They still work just as well as any other robot in the market. And I deleted them because I started working with investors.
You're talking about yourself, how you admired the robot in product discussions, put it on a demo account and wrote me in your personal message that you don't have money for real trading.
I also got my feedback after a month and you told me that you lost $10K because of the trading robot.
Why didn't you show how you lost an unprecedented 10K? You did not have it.
You had bought your Expert Advisor for USD 2200 and implemented it on a demo account, because you couldn't pay for the real account? They have spent all the money to buy your EA?
I got the figure from@Petros Shatakhtsyan in response to your deleted message. From the author of this post:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
I am unwilling to be registered as a " SELLER " !?
Igor Dervuk, 2018.09.08 09:52
You must be talking about yourself -( There are some buyers who cheat on the market.) !!!
I took your EA wonder back in 15 !
Wasted a lot of money!
How many people have suffered because of you! And you're talking about cheating! !?
All in all, keep quiet behind the brambles, do not interfere on the subject!
And I didn't say I had great EAs. They still work just as well as any other robot in the market. And I deleted them because I started working with investors.
You're talking about yourself, how you admired the robot in product discussions, put it on a demo account and wrote me in your personal message that you don't have money for real trading.
I also got my feedback after a month and you told me that you lost $10K because of the trading robot.
Why didn't you show how you lost an unprecedented 10K? You didn't have it.
I had 200K.
I'm down 10K.
If I hadn't taken off the EA, 190K would have gone!
That's not what this is about.
What do you want?
In person, write to me and I'll tell you everything.
They bought your Expert Advisor for $2,200 and put it only on a demo account, because there was no money for real account? All the money wasted on buying your Expert Advisor?
@Petros Shatakhtsyan in reply to your deleted message where I got this figure from. From the author of this post:
Those who write reviews must have bought or rented. The main thing is that the robot could not have drained the entire deposit at once. That's not possible, it took a long time to do that.
It's not like he showed how he lost his money.
But the main thing is that the author of this thread wants to become a seller and he shows in his profile how his trading robots turn $1000 into millions on two charts.
And what a pig he is, other people's robots are drainers and his own make millions.
Those who write reviews mean they have either bought or rented. No one can write reviews just like that. The main thing is that the robot at the time was not able to drain the entire deposit at once. That's not possible, it took a long time to do that.
It's not like he showed how he lost his money.
But the main thing is not that the author of this thread wants to become a seller and he shows in his profile how his robots turn $1000 into millions on two charts.
And what a pig he is, other people's robots are sinkers, and his own make millions.
Get out of here!
This is not for you.
I had 200k.
It's 10k less now.
If I hadn't taken off the EA, 190k would be gone!
That's not what this is about.
What do you want?
In person, text me and I'll tell you everything.
Staley got away with it.
Too bad that the old messages have been deleted, and would have shown how I personally wrote that you had no money for trading.
And now you say that you had 200K and became 190K.
And you see what I wrote in the description of the robot, here's an extract:
To work correctly, you need a Pro or ECN(Market/Instant Execution) account with spread from 0 to 3.5 pips (0-35 pips for 5 digits), quotes 5 (3) decimal places and with instant order execution (less than 1 second), leverage from 1:25 (1:50 is recommended).Account without hedging is required.
Quotes:EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD.
Account currency:USD,EUR.
Maximum drawdown averages 20%. Minimum deposit is $1,000, but recommended from $2,500.
Your loss was only 5%. Why is it shown in red ?
If we go deeper, it turns out that you did not have any 200K. It's all made up.
If you had that much money then you would not have e-mailed me this:
P.S. I won't waste any more time. I've said it all.
It's funny, people are shaking down customers, reviews.
I delete them and ban my social media followers.
Oh, you're a toughMickey Moose, hee hee.
They still work just as well as any other robot in the marketplace. And I deleted them because I started working with investors.
How one is connected to the other is completely unclear to me, probably fails my feminine logic :)
They started to get out of it.
Too bad the old posts have been deleted, or I would have shown you how I was personally told you had no money to trade
They started to get out of it.
Too bad the old posts have been deleted, or I would have shown you how you personally wrote me that you had no money to trade.
And now you say that you had 200K and became 190K.
And you see what I wrote in the description of the robot, here's an excerpt:
To work correctly, you need a Pro or ECN(Market/Instant Execution) account with spread from 0 to 3.5 pips (0-35 pips for 5 digits), quotes 5 (3) decimal places and with instant order execution (less than 1 second), leverage from 1:25 (1:50 is recommended).Account without hedging is required.
Quotes:EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCAD.
Account currency:USD,EUR.
Maximum drawdown averages 20%. Minimum deposit is $1,000, but recommended from $2,500.
Your loss was only 5%. Why is it shown in red ?
If we go deeper, it turns out that you did not have any 200K. It's all made up.
If you had that much money then you would not have e-mailed me this:
P.S. I won't waste any more time. I've said it all.
Go ahead.
Everyone already knows about you.
Go ahead.
Everybody knows about you.
The name of your topic is:
I don't want to be registered as a "SELLER"!?
It turns out that you are well known, even by Service Desk.
But I would ask Service Desk to register you as a victim. And see what you sell.