There are some buyers on the market who engage in cheating.
One of them, the author of this thread.
And no wonder he is not registered as a seller.
Look at his profile, "ALL posts". He has 25 pages since 2014 and all comments relate to products on sale from the marketplace. Look at what he writes to other products but his profile shows how 1000's turn millions.
If I have time, I'll tell you what some product buyers do on the marketplace.
Please tell us. It will be useful for everyone to know. Maybe there will be less cheating as a result.
Here I know also cases: the buyer buys 1 product for 10 activations. Then he sells these activations.
And how do you find out about it?
Is it possible to sell activation? It is attached to the profile, isn't it?
Have you tried changing the IP?
No I have a new computer from the beginning !
You must be talking about yourself -( There are some shoppers who do scams on the marketplace.) !!!
I took your miracle EA in '15 !
Wasted a lot of money!
How many people have been hurt by you! And you talk about cheating. !?
In general, hide behind the snag and be quiet, do not interfere off-topic!