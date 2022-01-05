My registered name as a seller is strange. Still, I can't even contact the service desk

New comment
 
I have been registered as a seller.
However, the registered name is strange.
Therefore, I want to contact the service desk, but "Your account has been removed" is displayed and I cannot chat.
Is there a solution?
 

This your account is validated as the seller https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kazusahase
if something is qwring with your name - contact with the service desk Contacts and requests :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Loss access to MQL5

Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00

Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.


 
Nagatani Kazusatoshi:
I have been registered as a seller.
However, the registered name is strange.
Therefore, I want to contact the service desk, but "Your account has been removed" is displayed and I cannot chat.
Is there a solution?

You have been registered as a seller with the name you've typed during registration, so what is strange about it?

 

I have tried.

However, this display did not change.

MQL5 Helper

No matter how many times I press the button, it immediately returns to this display.

Should I create a new account?
 

According to the rules only one account is allowed - you risk to be banned.

And as seller you have to appear with your real name - to prevent fraud.

 
Nagatani Kazusatoshi #:

I have tried.

However, this display did not change.


No matter how many times I press the button, it immediately returns to this display.

Should I create a new account?

It is prohibited to have second mql5 forum account, especially if you are the validated seller.
Or ... did you already have two mql5 account (and one was removed)?
or you already created the ticket to the service desk ...



You can try once again later (next week for example).

 
Nagatani Kazusatoshi #:

I have tried.

However, this display did not change.


No matter how many times I press the button, it immediately returns to this display.

Should I create a new account?

Your https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kazusahase account is registered as a seller with the name you've given upon registration and has not been removed.

 
カールシュライバー

許可許可と、1この

不正手目、あなたはあなたの本名でありますありません。

As you say, I will stop creating new accounts.
I was in danger.
Thank you!
 
Sergey Golubev #:

It is prohibited to have second mql5 forum account, especially if you are the validated seller.
Or ... did you already have two mql5 account (and one was removed)?
or you already created the ticket to the service desk ...



You can try once again later (next week for example).

I have accidentally deleted an account that I registered before.
That may be the cause.
I'll try again next week.
thank you!
The explanation of the screenshot was also easy to understand!
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Your https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kazusahase account is registered as a seller with the name you've given upon registration and has not been removed.

I understand.
thank you!
New comment