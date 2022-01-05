My registered name as a seller is strange. Still, I can't even contact the service desk
- Can a corporate account be opened and documented?
- I am unwilling to be registered as a "SELLER"!?
- Cant register as seller
This your account is validated as the seller https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kazusahase
if something is qwring with your name - contact with the service desk Contacts and requests :
Alexey Petrov, 2021.11.26 10:00
Choose Account \ Ask a question, then describe your problem and it will create a ticket for you.
You have been registered as a seller with the name you've typed during registration, so what is strange about it?
I have tried.
However, this display did not change.
No matter how many times I press the button, it immediately returns to this display.
According to the rules only one account is allowed - you risk to be banned.
And as seller you have to appear with your real name - to prevent fraud.
It is prohibited to have second mql5 forum account, especially if you are the validated seller.
Or ... did you already have two mql5 account (and one was removed)?
or you already created the ticket to the service desk ...
You can try once again later (next week for example).
Your https://www.mql5.com/en/users/kazusahase account is registered as a seller with the name you've given upon registration and has not been removed.
