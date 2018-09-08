I am unwilling to be registered as a "SELLER"!? - page 3

Anatoli Cheles:
Good afternoon. Can you please help me with making my signal publicly available?

here I have learned how to insert youtube
 
Fast528:
here I learned how to insert YouTube

They say I am this Paul - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/buch_in

Igor Dervuk:

They say I am this Paul - https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/buch_in

Vladislav Andruschenko:

You said yourself in your correspondence that you were rejected for the last account. ?

I'm so confused.

They rejected the account because of the passport scan not from the phone !

Igor Dervuk:

I ask the management of the service to look into this matter!

All the documents certifying my identity have been properly filed!

In response I got a message that I am Pavel and not Igor!

I re-sent all the documents from my phone, my identity card and a screenshot of my application!

I have been waiting for a week and my requests are ignored, no response!

I have the same login and registration!

A vicious circle!

Do you really need it?
I've registered and I've only lost my nickname and got a surname).
But this kind of trade, as it turned out, is not needed. It's more expensive for me.
