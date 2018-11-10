Simple questions on starting signal copying
You can pause subscription
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.17 10:49
You can pause or cancel signal subscription in the signal subscriptions page, by clicking on the settings wheel, or in your MT4 terminal, by right clicking on the signal subscription name.
And this is the instruction about how to subscribe (it is for MT4, but it is same for MT5 for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade)
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.11.02 21:06
Below are step by step instructions, of how to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT4 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Optios and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
3. Go to the search area of your MT4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click Enter.
4. You will see lower, in the Terminal Window of your MT4 platform, the results of your search. Click on the name of the signal you want to subscribe.
5. Click on the green Subscribe for $$ USD button on the right side of your MT4's Terminal Window.
6. Select the payment method and complete payment for your subscription.
7. In the Options >> Signals window that opens, tick the following options:
- Agree to the terms of use of the signals service
- Enable real time signal subscription
- Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
- Synchronise positions without confirmations
8. In the Use no more than: ...... of your deposit (95% maximum) field below, put the percentage of your capital, you want to participate in signal's copying.
9. In the Stop if equity is less than: ...... field, put the amount of your capital, you want to preserve, or leave it empty.
10. In the Deviation/Slippage field, select an option and click OK in the Options window to close it.
11. Now you have completed the subscription process and the only thing you need is a VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having your MT4 platform open all day long.
12. Go to your account details in the Navigator window of your MT4 platform, right click in your account number or name and select the option Register a Virtual Server.
13. In the Virtual Hosting Wizard window that opens, the VPS with the lower Ping, ms value is presented automatically.
14. Select your payment plan for 1, 3, 6 or 12 months and click Next.
15. Tick the: I agree to the virtual hosting service rules and the auto renewal option below (if you want) and click Next.
16. Complete your payment for the VPS Service.
17. In the next window, tick the Migrate signal: account and settings option, click End and you are done.
I lost connection to signals since i reinstalled MT4, how will i regain connection. My subcription is still active
Go to Community tab and Signal tab in Metatrader and fill everything (see the images above).
Thanks for the info, Eleni!
So after these steps, do I have to log into my VPS in order to control (as in pause/continue) trading the signal? Or do I magically control things through the MT4 right on my PC?
Thanks for the info, Eleni!
So after these steps, do I have to log into my VPS in order to control (as in pause/continue) trading the signal? Or do I magically control things through the MT4 right on my PC?
You can control the pause/start of your signal subscription by right click on your VPS >> stop server/start server.
If you want to change something in your Signals settings window, you do and then you re-synchronize signal only wih your VPS again.
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When I click on the signal's subscribe button, it launches MT4 on my PC. So, the whole subscription process is initiated on my PC. Will the signal immediately go live on my PC? I'm guessing not. I presume at this point, I can 'subscribe' to a VPS (it will be the one here at MQL5.com). And it will lead me through the process of migrating the MT4 and signal on my PC to the VPS? Is there a control panel for the VPS that will let stop and start the trading process.
I'm just not sure about the order of doing things and I don't want things to go live before I'm ready. If someone could help with the order of things I'd appreciate it.