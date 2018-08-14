Trend indicators for EAs. - page 5
The best and fastest and most accurate indicator, is our brain, which processes visual charts instantly.
One who does not know how to trade with his hands, he will never be able to develop a profitable Expert Advisor.
Forex is not a case where a computer uses its capabilities to quickly determine e.g. fingerprints or teach a robot to walk using machine learning.
In forex such things do not work. It's not predictable, like a football game.
Brains yes. They are really cooler than a computer, but I would like to discuss trend indices rather than brains in this thread.
But I agree. Learned to trade by hand and managed to algorithmise my approach - wrote a profitable owl (one way).
Brains yes. They are really cooler than a computer, but I would like to discuss trend indices in this thread, not brains.
I do not think so. If I learned how to trade using hands and managed to algorithmize my approach I wrote a profitable owl (one of the ways).
As I already told you, no indicator is capable of determining the current trend. If it has already been done no one needs it.
Hang it at breakeven and you will be happy. As Petros rightly pointed out, it is impossible to determine the beginning and the end.
Then try to break through the channel, at least it gives something.
Gentlemen! There are thousands of indicators on the Internet that are used for trend identification.
My question to active EA developers who studied this problem in practice: "In your opinion, what indicators are really promising to be used in EAs for reliable detection of a trend beginning?
In my opinion, it would be desirable for Expert Advisors to discuss (in terms of advantages and disadvantages) indicators with scales, say, the trend strength varies from -1 to 1 .
The difficulty in identifying a trend is that the boundary between a flat and a trend is a matter of fuzzy logic.
This issue is partially addressed in the article "How to reduce trader's risks " https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4233.
Again you are wrong to be harshly categorical. ATS implements the result of your brain's activity in calmly discussing market problems and the brain has to reproduce adequate solutions. Your brain checks and rechecks your thought process hundreds of times and gives the correct verdict. But in real trading, with limited time, your brain can make mistakes, and you may not notice it, because your subconscious mind, which is out of your control, works too. In contrast, the computer executes the will of your brain accurately and error-free within the framework of the ATC. Are there any other arguments against ATC?
Yes I understand it well. I would like to hear a positive opinion on trend indices here, but so far it is negative (maybe there is truth in it).
Positive so positive....
Trend indicator line?
Trade it, here it is (let's say correct):
How many times has the signal changed for the EA?
I already told you, no indicator is capable of determining the current trend. And no one needs a past one.
I understand your opinion. Thank you. I would like to hear other opinions as well.
Here's a case in point. One turkey has already been composed. Cooking it (writing code) is a matter of five minutes. Let's get to the point.
It is a good idea to start with determining the statistical trend model (even a simple one). There are two main options: TS-row or DS-row. This one may look like an unnecessary complication, but it may be useful later on. For example, it may give some ability to distinguish a correction from a trend break.