Let's start with the basics... the fundamentals so to speak...
Can anyone here even tell the difference between a chart of quoted price data and a chart of something incomprehensible?)
The answer is no one.
No one can tell me in the world where the "bad" charts end and the "right" ones begin.)
No one can tell me with 80-90% confidence which charts are pricey and which are not of that kind - I'm 200% sure of that)
And it follows that no one can tell me the pricing formula)
And then, in my opinion, it is worthwhile to talk about any formulas).
Do you want to make sure or do you agree with my statement?)
I'm not committing to anything...it's just my opinion.
Although in fact it is quite justified.If everyone agrees...then rightly consider the matter closed for myself =)
And I want to make sure, and I disagree for the case of currency pairs. Their quotes and charts have a natural property of their own, only not individual for each pair, but a group one. If we take 3 or more currencies V1, V2,...Vn (not pairs, but currencies), then the pair rates Vi to Vj, equal by definition to the purchasing power ratio Pi/Pj (for example GBP/JPY, USD/CHF, EUR/USD...), will together be calculated through each other using obvious formulas (the same Pi/Pj). This is a fundamental property of forex rates, deviations from it will be studs, and execution means correctness of quotes in this sense.
Out of 8 currencies USD EUR GBP CHF JPY AUD CAD NZD due to specifics of rate definition (fraction, division) one can be assigned any value of purchasing power, the other 7 Pi can then be changed independently of each other, and all of the 28 currency pair rates will be directly calculated by the seven independent Pi. Checked it repeatedly, using this fact to account for driving forces in trading (usually called cross deviations from calculated values). That is, 28 different rates actually have exactly 7 degrees of freedom.
Here it would be interesting to know what methods of formal data analysis are able to reveal these exact patterns in the history of rates.
For example, machine learning neural networks - can they? If they can't even identify the dimensionality of the problem, then what can they do?
Do more widely known methods, such as autocorrelation and factor analysis, albeit on plots of almost linear changes in Pi, recognise this hard factual relationship?
If anyone is familiar with the question, please advise which ways you can identify these actual patterns from the known history of 28 exchange rates (or at least the USD EUR GBP triplet)... Suppose not even the regularities themselves, but only the number of independent degrees of freedom. After all, this is the key property, the dimensionality of the problem.
Cointegration to your aid...
I can tell a random graph from a real one. Not by eye, of course, but by analyzing distributions.
Well define)
This has happened before... It's a familiar scam... And the methods are thrifty... Watch your hands. And he's already claiming to be a master, it's in your subcortex, and as if no proof is needed, you've already believed the lie... believe it? Do you really believe it?
Show us the result and then we'll talk.
Show us the result and then we will talk.
Ifthe Gibbs-Rosebohmtriangle is expanded to an N-dimensional simplex then it follows from it:
The dollar index is a double value calculated by a formula kindly provided to meby Neutron
,
where USD/YYY is all direct quotes, like USD/CHF, XXX/USD is all inverse quotes, like EUR/USD.
And indices of all other currencies. And the chain paths vary.
Oh, and about the free VPS. There are a lot of them now. Yes, you need to meet some conditions, but for free you have to sacrifice something. And there are quite cheap and stable options for payment.
For what? I don't need help, as I said, I've been using the above distinction between forex quotes and "just charts of obscure things" for years.
I'm wondering if the dimensionality is defined by formal analysis tools. In particular, even for the simplest case of EURUSD EURGBP GBPUSD - do methods of, for example, machine learning, the branch of which has more than a thousand pages, analyzing tens and hundreds of signs, reveal that these three time series are tightly and precisely related by the simple equation EURGBP = EURUSD / GBPUSD?
Are there examples where IO diagnoses the presence of such dependencies? Or is this a super task for MO? It seems to be a thousand pages long, one can detect such a key ability of the method...