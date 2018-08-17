How are you with a market mindset? - page 11

New comment
 
Олег avtomat:

Um... what makes you think I'm going to work with you? Explain that zigzag of yours.

I'm not going to work with you.
[Deleted]  
Martin Cheguevara:
I'm not going to work with you.

made you happy ;))))))))))))))

зЗ

And I don't need you as a friend.

 
Олег avtomat:

made you happy ;))))))))))))))

зЗ

And I don't need you as a friend.

It's a shame... I've lost a funny animal in the cage of my hopes... :(((...
 
Martin Cheguevara:
I'm not going to work with you .

I'm sorry, but I don't agree with you there. "If you call yourself a coward, you get in the box".

If you really trade with MT, what prevents you from showing the report of a real trade, and not the tester? At the same time you can not show the trades themselves, like Oleg.

And this reminds me of one character with martin (I think everyone knows who I mean)

 
Martin Cheguevara:
1. You would not sit here on the form and parsed to melt attractors and not throwing videos of pseudo-colon scientific nonsense. It's clear to everyone)
2. Where's the confirmation that he won't have to be driven mad for another 10 years))) and driving him to a heart attack ahah)))

1. You are mistaken to think that a person who became a millionaire should immediately quit his job and give in to doing nothing.

2. Well, that's a bit of malice, isn't it?

[Deleted]  
Martin Cheguevara:
It's a shame... I've lost a funny little caged animal... :(((...

Yeah, yeah, yeah... You're a star. You're an explosion of a new star. But it's not an explosion, it's a bang...

 
Kilogram of charts super yield? - please.
 
khorosh:

1. You are wrong to think that a millionaire should immediately quit his job and do nothing.

2. Well, that's a bit of malice, isn't it?

I have not said one bad word to this man and he has already received a ban for trying to smear me
Doesn't it? Olegavtomat?)
 
Martin Cheguevara:
Kilogram of charts super yield? - Please.
Well that's as straightforward as it gets, so there's no chatter.
[Deleted]  
Martin Cheguevara:
I haven't said one bad word in front of this man.and he's already got a ban for trying to smear me

again you don't understand, even though you say you're a generalist...

I was banned then for another parasite, but this time I didn't want to be banned, so I explained to you that I didn't want to be banned again after explaining the situation to you.

now i hope you understand, as you are the kind of person who"We think in terms of quantum world concepts. " ;))) man, where did you pick up this wonderful nonsense?

1...4567891011121314
New comment