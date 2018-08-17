How are you with a market mindset? - page 12
You should have said so right away, so there would be no chatter.
I don't mind these revenues.... I'm sorry...
You do not understand I think five or ten years ahead ... and of course I understand that even I have shown here will not work in five years and what olegavtomat showed too ...
again you don't get it, even though you say you're a generalist...
I was banned then for another parasite, but this time I didn't want to be banned, so I explained to you that I didn't want to be banned again after explaining the situation to you.
now i hope you understand, as you are the kind of person who"We think in terms of quantum world concepts. ";))) man, where did you pick up this wonderful nonsense?
Maybe it's new to you of course, but that's what you're trying to brilliantly analyze and find some patterns there. I've shown it to someone before.
And it's elementary mathematics, not like your attractors...
You should first understand what you're analyzing, and then go to all the trouble. That's what I wanted to tell you.
I am not babbling here for nothing, I have reason and proof of every word I say.
You may be rude or not, you may analyze or not, you may win or lose, the market does not care about you or your efforts, not me, but the market does.
I just hate to see such mental frustration ... I do not think I am smarter than you ... I believe that we should share experience and not throw rudeness!!!
In case you didn't know, but "quantum thinking" means to perceive price as some process within certain limits that can take on any value.This is not bullshit, it's a proven fact. And stop being rude. No one appreciates your rudeness.
This picture of you has nothing to say. It does not explain anything at all, and certainly does not explain the dynamics of the instrument. Elementary statistical indicators are calculated, which is useful to take into account. Yes, but nothing more than that. As in a song: "Whom did you want to surprise?" (However, you are not familiar with this song).
this picture of you is about nothing. It does not explain anything at all, and certainly does not explain the dynamics of the instrument. Elementary statistical indicators are calculated, which are useful to take into account. Yes, but nothing more than that. As in a song: "Whom did you want to surprise?" (However, you are not familiar with this song.)
yeah...) Exactly)) well good luck)))
I just hope that I have shielded young people from your "research", from wasting their time on it... what are you to me... I'm just worried about other naive ones...I've come across and pecked at such a l*a*b*d once upon a time myself... Rest in peace)
Caesar toCaesar as they say.)
Only 0.1% of speculators earn, or even less, for a reason.)
Oh, not for nothing, not for nothing ;)))))))))
The topic is too large and vast. In fact, it is an application to write a textbook on economics.
Having said that, the very title "market mindset" could well mean a person who does not need all these theories because of his intuitive and correct understanding of the market.
I think one does not preclude the other. Awareness of theory conclusions will only enrich the existing baggage of intuitive correct understanding of the market, as you put it. At the very least, everyone has the choice not to pay attention to the possible conclusions of the theory, if they seem dubious.
Yusuf, how doesGoldFixing fit into your market theory?
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Золотой_фиксинг
I see your point.
(Just one clarification: my specialty is automatic control systems and not, as you put it, a "market management specialist" - that, you must agree, is something quite different)
the market is driven by the prices themselves in interaction with the elasticity coefficient, which is determined by the actual trade of a particular product in a particular market and nothing else
As far as I know, they usually talk about the coefficient of elasticity of demand, supply (or whatever) as a function of something else. It's essentially just the first derivative (only replacing the variables with their logarithms is done). How does your elasticity coefficient relate to this standard concept?