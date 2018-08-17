How are you with a market mindset? - page 10
Finally I have heard the words of a reasonable person, I am glad you are back)
If you use MT4, you may use detailed report (MT4 allows to do it).
Here is my detailed report for the previous two weeks from my real account
.
Demonstrate your result.
And then, so as not to bother, I suggest opening a demo account and monitor it right here in MQL. And all will become clear and understandable, without unnecessary words about universalism and other nonsense.
You may use your tester grails. They are not valid arguments, but rather the opposite.
Here we will try to clarify and discuss participants' perceptions of the market, market relations, observed market mechanisms, principles for organising optimal trade/purchase in a real market for goods and services from the perspective of entrepreneurs/sellers and buyers/consumers.
Let us first define the concept of the MARKET. What are the differences between the market of goods and services and the financial markets, if we can think of it after a comprehensive analysis of the real market with which we have been confronted since childhood and have developed, in our opinion, some immutable rules of doing business in the market.
So, a MARKET is a place or space, real or virtual, where participants seek and find material and/or moral benefit in the form of hidden or apparent profit, the acquisition of quality and/or fashionable, necessary, new, .... products.
I suggest discussing the following topics, in your opinion, if you are a seller and/or buyer:
1. How the current market price is formed in the real market of goods and services, what are the main factors influencing its formation in your opinion?
2. Buying cheaper - selling more expensive, what are the limits of cheapness and expensiveness?
3. At what price should you buy/sell to get the biggest profit or other benefit?
4. How to determine the marginal selling price of a product on a particular market?
5. Demand and supply are evaluated by the elasticity coefficient - how many times will the income change if the price changes by one unit or is it better to evaluate by supply and demand curves?
6. Do you believe in inevitability and necessity of the existence of virtual prices on the real market of goods and services?
7. Did you know that, in addition to the current price of the product, which you can learn about by asking each seller for the price of the product, there is a virtual market price that hovers over the market, of which neither the seller nor the buyer knows, but that it somehow forces, unknown to both buyers and sellers to buy and sell the way the sale was concluded, and not otherwise?
This list will be continued by me and by you
The stated topic is too big and vast. In fact it is an application to write a textbook on economics.
Having said that, the very title "market mindset" could well mean a person who does not need all these theories because of his intuitive and correct understanding of the market.
Why aren't you a millionaire with such results?))) two weeks ... but what have you been doing for 7 years?))
You're really good at being rude))))
You're off... So much for your versatility...
You're off... So much for your universalism...
I asked you a question. What have you been doing for the last 7 years? You seem to be getting off the subject, don't you? Quite a rational question for an investor.
Working, my friend, to solve the problem. You wouldn't understand that. And in the previous seven years, there have been different results, some positive and some negative. And I didn't hide it, so your rebuke is misplaced.
Why aren't you a millionaire with your results?))) Two weeks ... and what have you been doing for the last 7 years?)))
1. Why aren't you already a millionaire with results like that? How do you know that?
2. ...What have you been doing for the last 7 years? How what, isn't it clear? I've been working on my grail.
I asked you a question, what have you been doing for the last 7 years? You seem to be getting off topic here, don't you? Quite a rational question for an investor.
hmm... what makes you think I'm going to work with you? Explain this zigzag of yours.
1. Why aren't you already a millionaire with results like that? How do you know that?
2. ...What have you been doing for the last 7 years? How what, isn't it clear? I've been working on my grail.