Make a case for the stock exchange
Yes, I already did. But you haven't answered the questions. I'm not going to convince you.
This:
It's all transparent, your trades are sure to hit the market and you are sure to get the money you earned.
I repeat:
Everyone buys and sells at the same price (where's the spread?) and the whole market spins on the same netting position.
The dummy analyses the buy/sell volume and clears everyone twice a day, overpricing slightly against most...Of course it's not about funds, it's about futures
Read the article on exchange pricing, please.
I did not find any reason (stats and other) to be interested
well, i managed to read something here as well...
Everyone buys and sells at the same price (where's the spread?) and the whole market spins on the same netting position.
The spread is floating, they buy and sell at the price in a liquidity-driven market. And what is "the whole market in the same netting position"?
By the way, there is much more data for analysis on the exchange.
On forex, you can only see the price and the tick volume.
But at the exchange, price, real volume, and open interest. Analyse as much as you like!
Here is an explanatory answer.
Now the mechanism.
It was said above that the exchange is netting (all trades are merged into one position).
Twice a day clearing, after which everyone has the same price
As a result of each clearing, there is only one position at a specific price on the exchange, for all as strange as it may seem.
And there is a spread between buyers (on Ask) and sellers (on Bid).
Super business - sell cheap, buy expensive.
Will this help? :
"It's all transparent, your trades are sure to hit the market and you're sure to get the money you earn."
"on the stock exchange, both price and real volume, and glass , and open interest. Analyse as much as you like"
....
Do you realize that after clearing, the financial result is fixed in your account? That is, if you are in the plus position at the time of clearing - the plus is recorded in your account with the reopening of the position at the current price. If you are in deficit then you are in deficit. Each market participant has different objectives.
Ah, you need pictures with mountains of gold... That's not what the article is about, yes. It's about how the market functions. For you - MASTHAV!
Fixing profits/losses with someone else's help and through someone else's calculation does not suit me personally.
Because my capital is starting to be managed externally. (!!!)
On the stock market you have to trade with funds.
Taking this and all the above into account, I continue to write the strategy.
Everyone buys and sells at the same price and the whole market spins in the same netting position.
The puppet analyses the buy/sell volume and clears everyone twice a day, slightly overpricing against most...
Elementary dripping grannies into the pocket, just not the trader, alas...
no finish, ahtung.
Make a case for the stock exchange
Do you have any idea what nonsense you are talking?
What doll? What majority?
There's no majority on the stock exchange, it's not a forex kitchen.
The market, at any given time, has exactly the same number of buyers and sellers, the volume is equal to the minimum lot, no more or less.
And which way would you move the market?