Do you have any idea what you're talking about?
What puppet? What majority?
There is no majority on the exchange, this is not a Forex kitchen.
In the stock market, at any given time, there are the same number of buyers and sellers, the volumes are equal to the minimum lot, no more and no less.
And which way would you move the market?
apchHiii
If you're selling and I'm selling, then we're even: one buyer and one seller?
It's not like you're forced to buy or sell.
so there will never be an equality of buying and selling,
I mean absolutely never!
// otherwise the kotir will fall on the ruler and the stock market will be ruinedI don't mind if you can explain the equation between buying and selling?
I'm not a writer or a teacher, you've been advised many times to read the articles, they're very clear,
like these;
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1284 ,
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/12342 - it's not just about the exchange.
But I'll try to explain it to you one more time,
a transaction always has two parties, one is the buyer and the other is the seller,
If you have bought - then someone has sold you, there is always parity.
The exchange itself does not trade, does not buy or sell, but bring clients together and take a commission for this.
The exchange does not even know what is your deposit. This is the purpose of clearing, to accrue a profit to one side of the transaction, and fix a loss to the other side of the transaction.
Clearing itself does not affect the result of the trade. If you buy for 1000 roubles and sell for 1200 roubles, you will get a profit of 200 roubles, even if you get 100 clearing posts during this time. If you can not remember at what price bought (sold), write in a comment, after clearing comment does not disappear.
thank you!
There are two sides to a transaction when it has taken place, i.e. it is closed.
With that said, there are no open ones.
Doll steps over the open ones, they also affect the price.The price is the puppeteer.
Thank you!
There are two sides to a trade when it's done, i.e. closed.
There are no open trades.
About articles - know less, sleep better. //perhaps richer.
The exchange always has all trades closed, i.e. paired. It may be a position that is not closed.
In general, all information on open positions are publicly available on the stock exchange.
long positions and short positions separately.
Do you know how to use a calculator? )
ATHAS!
What a mess in the head after forex ...
aha
it's hard for me to understand new-wave
You don't have to drag the money, but close the position (part of the position), or you will have to pay a fee for the use of borrowed funds,
or they will close the position themselves with a StopOut ))
super
;)