Windows 10 doesn't think I'm human! - page 5
The 10th wind doesn't think of anyone as a person at all.
Everything is done the way it's supposed to be done...
Who?
My hardware is quite modest, just relatively fresh ( less than a year old).
Strange - I thought the "Connected Users Functionality and Telemetry" service was the renamed "Diagnostic Center Builder service". It's written about it here . Anyway, I only have the first service. Do you have both?
Yes, I disabled both, but before reading your post both were enabled. After the upgrade, all services are restarted, so you have to keep an eye on them.
As for hardware - freshness doesn't matter, only benchmarking does. You have SSD, while I have 2Tb HDD, it should seriously affect my system loading when upgrading. Going to get an SSD for my C: drive soon.
does win 7+ count?
If you don't cut some services directly from the folder (not stop it, but cut it), it won't work properly.
Hmm, strange... So these are different services. It's not clear where this service sits in my system now. I also noticed such a thing. You can tell if the service is running by the fan on a quiet system, but I've had a few times where I start the task manager at this point and everything calms down. So they're hiding!
What a PIDagogues!
"Spies there,
spies here,
can't get up without them,
can't sit down without them."
So you have the Home version, I have the Pro version, maybe you don't have one delivered. My fan blows on one speed, because of the huge cooler and the load has almost no effect on temperature. I use this one, it's free.
Have you tried the right version of Win10?
Why do I need the latest version? Win10Version 1607 (OS build 14393) LTSB is enough for me
Long Term Maintenance Branch (LTSB)
Does not ask for updates. Once a month downloads security updates.
Really like the Linux subsystem. Many things compile without problems from OpenSource. I can't get enough of it.
https://windowsten.ru/osobennosti-i-preimushhestva-windows-10-enterprise-ltsb/
I was immediately disturbed by the 10's attempts to install by any means necessary. Then there were reports that it would delete torrent files and pirated games, remember? And all those stories about OS deleting some programs like Clyaner during installation. The software is controversial, but why the hell would it do that? Now there's this whole rebooting and telemetry thing. Maybe there's something else we don't know. Nah, fuck that. If I'll get fed up with the migration after all, Windows will be the second operating system, probably without any connection to a network, and the first and main one will be Debian.
Remove the built-in antivirus. A built-in firewall can block the possibility of updating the Windows. Telemetry is also a must "cut". It's all on the Internet.
Yesterday, Friday, around 12 am Moscow time, working, suddenly computer became abnormally slow, hard drive light is on, CPU load is 99%.
Ok, I got into Update Center, new build Windows 10 Insider Preview 17723.1000 (rs5_release) is installed. I'm the one who somehow foolishly joined the
Insider Preview to get new versions before the official release. But the thing is that I have my working hours set to 11:00-21:00,
and that's when any updates aren't allowed. But apparently Winda doesn't think I'm a user and decided to update. Postponed the update, worked in peace,
wrote a report to MS about the outrage. Turned it on overnight and it's still updating.
So don't update, much less join any creepy groups... )) Heh. I've decided for myself that I don't need all the updates. I was running Arch Linux for a while, then I had to switch to Windows, because I worked with a customer for a while on archaic development environment which ran on Windows. I had to switch to vinD, so as not to bother with virtualization of the whole thing. At the same time the customers broke and demanded money for something there... not the point )) Although, they (Russian Germans - live in Germany) have all a licensed Windows and licensed anti-viruses. I advised their sysadmin to change the entire architecture, but ... they said no need ... and then got into a mess. Anyway. The moral of this fable is that no one needs these updates. I've got the LTSB version of the software and now I don't bother. Hard disk boots quickly, no spinning up like on a regular who knows what for a long time and does not update when it vzumaetsya. Refreshes very rarely, in extreme cases, when there is a stable update proven tolerant the same as TC)). This is kind of allegorical, of course, but still... I mean, no one needs it and advise not to install regular windup at all. There is an LTSB version.