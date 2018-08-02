Windows 10 doesn't think I'm human! - page 9
Linux is a monster, after all. I was attracted to Kolibri because of its extreme miniaturization. Those who wrote assembler programs for BK know that they can be small and don't consume RAM.)
Reactos is an interesting thing, but it's raw. They themselves write that they broke the usb stack a few years ago and never fixed it, so you can't install it with usb )))
Linux is a rather elastic notion. The term "monster" does not really apply to it. You can build LFS and have only what you need, even without packages to install. Linux is very flexible and can be built quite narrowly to serve only one purpose. Anyway, that's a whole other thing to talk about.
So it's small and then. What are you going to do with it? Only programs written for Calibri work there, and they are a dime a dozen.
Yep, we had a 1Mb flash drive assembly on our digital TV, it's Linux + all the software for the TV
A couple of years ago I was in a situation where I had a working computer but no hard drives. Couldn't get them from anywhere. Just happened to have a 16 gig flash drive. Without thinking too much, I built a working operating system. And I used it more or less normally. Lin, however.
That it's flexible is understandable. The point is to have an operating system on which one can get away from Windows without losing anything. This is where the patients start to fluff up.
As I say, it would be good to have a VM for Windows programs. But there really, maybe, it's better to wait for the full release of Reactos and jump on it to avoid crutches.
I can't even remember when I've had it as a full-fledged operating system. I have been using Linux for a long time and don't feel any problems as such. Some sit on Mac, they feel good too. Unix systems aren't what they used to be.
Most people's problem is not that they can't use analog software on other systems, the problem is that they can't readjust themselves and sometimes they don't even understand how they can work without Windows.
P.S. A story from the recent past.
I met my neighbour at the lift.
- What kind of Windows do you have?
- None.
- Doesn't the computer work at all?
- It works.
- So what kind of Windows does it have?
- It's not.
- Then how does it work?
And then explaining that there are other systems besides Windows, and they're quite capable. Also a little lecture on how he uses Linux too, without even implying it. Because he had Android on his mobile phone.
And this despite the fact that his neighbour was younger than me ))))
Linux is a monster, after all. I was attracted to Kolibri because of its extreme miniaturization. Those who wrote assembler programs for BK know that they can be small and don't consume RAM.)
Reactos is interesting stuff, but raw. They themselves write that they broke the usb stick years ago and never fixed it, so you can't install from the usb stick )))
Linux is not the same as Linux. Ubuntu is a monster, with a bunch of lefty updates, just like Windows. Arch is usually installed from the command line. At least, that's how I installed Arch. But it takes some getting used to. But everything works native clearly and don't make me use anything, like Windows... the same standard antivirus is steaming mad. Unless you install another one, it won't go away at all. It's not normal... It's also not normal to have the hard drive load at 99% on full boot of a clean after installation, even though no processes are shown.
Who wrote against Window 10 and against the new Skype? Skype has just been updated and I, thanks to the built-in translator, had a voice conversation with my English conversation partner: he spoke in English, I spoke in Russian.
English should be studied. It's useful)) In general, if they didn't push updates without asking, no one would complain. So there you go...