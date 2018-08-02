Windows 10 doesn't think I'm human! - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Linux is not the same as linux. Ubuntu is a monster, with a bunch of lefty updates, just like Windows. Arch is usually installed from the command line. At least, that's how I installed Arch. But it takes some getting used to. But everything works native clearly and don't make me use anything, like Windows... the same standard antivirus is steaming mad. Unless you install another one, it won't go away at all. It's not normal... It's also not normal to have a 99% load on the hard drive when it's booted clean after installation, although no processes are shown.
It's a matter of psychology. In fact, those who use Unix systems quite freely can not really understand how anyone should oblige them to install any software. They used to work only with what they need and don't like when something disturbs them =)
It's a matter of psychology. In fact, those who use Unix systems rather freely, can't really understand how anyone should oblige them to install software. However, they are used to work only with what they need and don't like it when something gets in the way =)
I totally agree.
Who wrote here against Window 10 and against the new Skype? Skype has just been updated and I, thanks to the built-in translator, had a voice conversation with an English interlocutor: he spoke in English, I spoke in Russian.
Now that's interesting, why did they mess up the rest? Why did they cut out the opportunity to rename a subscriber, I had 20 Volodya subscribers there, those were the ones who hadn't thought of a unique name for themselves. Well, they've crammed in a purchased voice translator, hardly their own. After all, 10 is still not able to recognize Russian speech.
Now that's interesting, why did they mess up the rest? Why did they cut out the opportunity to rename a subscriber, I had 20 Volodya subscribers there, those were the ones who hadn't thought of a unique name for themselves. Well, they've crammed in a purchased voice translator, hardly their own. After all, 10 is still unable to recognise Russian speech.
Heh heh...
Hehehe...
Great, I can't tell you what version I had after the windup upgrade, but that was the problem. Wait, so you have linux skype, I remember )) Here, you can't do that with the Windows one.
Great, I can't tell you what version I had after the windup upgrade, but that was the problem. Wait, so you have linux skype, I remember )) Here, you can't do that with the Windows one.
And even though I just downloaded the update today ))))
And even though I just downloaded the update today )))
I guess they make different teams for winba and linux. Do you have the translator that Karputov writes about?
I guess they make different teams for winba and linux. Do you have the translator that Karputov writes about?
Yes, I saw some translator when we were talking.
Now I looked more closely and saw the translator.
A kind person sent me some advice about a new Skype. Since it's in a private message and not here, I'm not giving my name.
----------
Hi. Thought I'd help with skype if you don't mind). If you open the contact card in skype and hover over the name, an icon appears on the right hand side of the line to edit the contact's name.
-----
I can't check it as it's new.
Yeah saw some translator when we were talking.
Now I looked more closely and saw the translator.
We just checked it with Contantine - it's gloomy, not a translation.