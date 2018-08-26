Distribution of a continuous value - page 7
I think, against all odds, you should post your findings and thoughts on the forum in the form of comments on the charts. Otherwise, there is no other way. It is impossible to obtain the Grail by oneself, even if by the flattery of some elderly children. It is checked. All calculations - table! We will discuss.
Ahem...
Seriously - I don't understand, if we don't share our experience and don't organize into teams - then why communicate on the forum?
Please understand this question - I'm not the weakest physicist on planet Earth, but honestly - I'm not smart enough to solve this problem. You need allies and helpers. If there are none, all is vanity and nonsense. A man cannot beat the market on his own...
So why bother and why encourage yourself, for example, by your speeches? It is easier - to use a trading signal for your own purposes. But, you do not have it either... What's there to talk about?
Mate, I don't need a specific Grail algorithm, but simple answers to questions.
In one of your posts you mentioned entropy in passing.
Do you really use it in your calculations?
About the team I suggested... read my posts
I've already seen for myself that building a team here is unrealistic. The reason is simple - EVERY member of the forum has some experience and no one is willing to give it up and perform someone else's tasks (in general, yes, just like at work - to stupidly perform the tasks of the team leader). This is a gathering of bright individualists. All in all, it's fun even.
I could be wrong, but still give up the ticks at last, and the method of approach in general. You need to look at it from a different angle.
The eurusd chart on 15.08.2018 from 5am to 11:50am
Chart of eurusd 15.08.2018 from 5 am to 11:50 am
The drawing is really beautiful, but we need to create a TS, and it is not an easy task and not the fact that it will be profitable.
I've already given up fighting for every tick - it's been hell, of course, but I don't think the time has been wasted - I've done a lot of research on them.
As for changing my strategy altogether - I can't, I haven't lost it. My profit is just strictly =0% :))
As for myself I've decided I'll change the strategy solely and only if I see a positive real-time signal + theoretical proof.
So far only Yusuf can boast of that.
Why don't you change your strategy then?)
Why haven't you changed your strategy then?)
You should study his articles... I haven't had the time - but now I'm looking at his signal and I think it's time.