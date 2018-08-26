Distribution of a continuous value - page 7

Alexander_K2:
I think, against all odds, you should post your findings and thoughts on the forum in the form of comments on the charts. Otherwise, there is no other way. It is impossible to obtain the Grail by oneself, even if by the flattery of some elderly children. It is checked. All calculations - table! We will discuss.
the indicator is not the grail.........
 
Ahem...

Seriously - I don't understand, if we don't share our experience and don't organize into teams - then why communicate on the forum?

Please understand this question - I'm not the weakest physicist on planet Earth, but honestly - I'm not smart enough to solve this problem. You need allies and helpers. If there are none, all is vanity and nonsense. A man cannot beat the market on his own...

So why bother and why encourage yourself, for example, by your speeches? It is easier - to use a trading signal for your own purposes. But, you do not have it either... What's there to talk about?

Yeah, you're gonna get screwed here on the forum and that's it. Basically the forum here is an exhibition of hopes and dreams of making money "on the couch". There's no such thing. And judging by your posts, like Chumakov, you are going in the right direction. I am not a fan of sharing everything with everyone.
So excuse me. Everyone wants the dough button and to have everything and nothing for it. But it's expensive.
I never share anything without knowing the person personally.
You are a physicist like me, only I am engaged in statistics, probability theory, and programming. We are not much different), so you will find a solution if you want to.
I'll only say one thing. The search for a good (in quotes) indicator is at most 20-30% of success, the rest are order systems. You will never make a profit with moderate risk by using an indicator and opening one order at a time I give you a 300% guarantee. I say it with respect to physics because physics is one of my favourite disciplines)
As for the other side, there is no problem with that. So, decide for yourself whether I'm right or not).
About the team I suggested... read my posts.
 
Martin Cheguevara:

Mate, I don't need a specific Grail algorithm, but simple answers to questions.

In one of your posts you mentioned entropy in passing.

Do you really use it in your calculations?

 
Martin Cheguevara:

About the team I suggested... read my posts

I've already seen for myself that building a team here is unrealistic. The reason is simple - EVERY member of the forum has some experience and no one is willing to give it up and perform someone else's tasks (in general, yes, just like at work - to stupidly perform the tasks of the team leader). This is a gathering of bright individualists. All in all, it's fun even.

 
Alexander_K2:

I could be wrong, but still give up the ticks at last, and the method of approach in general. You need to look at it from a different angle.

 

The eurusd chart on 15.08.2018 from 5am to 11:50am



 
Evgeniy Chumakov:

Chart of eurusd 15.08.2018 from 5 am to 11:50 am



The drawing is really beautiful, but we need to create a TS, and it is not an easy task and not the fact that it will be profitable.

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


I may be wrong, but finally give up the ticks and the approach in general. You need to look at it from a different angle.

I've already given up fighting for every tick - it's been hell, of course, but I don't think the time has been wasted - I've done a lot of research on them.

As for changing my strategy altogether - I can't, I haven't lost it. My profit is just strictly =0% :))

As for myself I've decided I'll change the strategy solely and only if I see a positive real-time signal + theoretical proof.

So far only Yusuf can boast of that.

 

Why don't you change your strategy then?)

 
You should study his articles... I haven't had the time - but now I'm looking at his signal and I think it's time.

