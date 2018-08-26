Distribution of a continuous value - page 2
Good! Let it be non-random, I have renamed the branch. I should also remind you that, unlike Alexander, I work with minute charts.
Only here I have taken a different input data.
p.s. Dear local physicists, mathematicians and so on! Since I am not a physicist or mathematician, there is no need to push your intelligence. Better yet, give links to your scientific articles, publications where they have been published.
Price after returning inside the channel:
The method here is a little different. Not all the bars in a row are taken for the calculations.
On the other pairs, however, the picture is not as pretty. It's on the channels from the picture above and experimenting with a slightly different approach.
In general, I don't think Alexander can be helped by increasing the observation window, reading ticks after a certain time and so on.
I think it is necessary to work not with prices, but with probabilities of events (not a fact, but maybe time plays some role).
Let local mathematicians and physicists correct me if this is wrong.