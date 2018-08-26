Distribution of a continuous value - page 6
And yet, Eugene - it seems to me that a certain old man Martin Cheguevara is stupidly leading you around by the nose. The old man, apparently, doesn't know anything, alas... IMHO
I think, against all odds, you should post your findings and thoughts on the forum in the form of comments on the charts. Otherwise, there is no other way. It is impossible to obtain the Grail by oneself, even if by the flattery of some elderly children. It is checked. All calculations - table! Let's discuss.
Well try to prove it)
Mate!
You may not be an old man but a child - it doesn't change the point.
You've got some classy, breakthrough speeches. But! You need more than just words - you need some algorithms with graphs. You can't even imagine how many people are suffering here on this forum, and they are all waiting. They are waiting for a miracle and money.
So, be kind - either open and present a trading signal, or write the algorithms for making profit. OK?
Buddy!
If you want money, work, it does not take much thought)
Ahem...
Seriously - I do not understand, if we do not share experiences and do not organize into teams - then why communicate on the forum?
Please understand this question - I'm not the weakest physicist on planet Earth, but honestly - I'm not smart enough to solve this problem. You need allies and helpers. If there are none, all is vanity and nonsense. A man cannot beat the market on his own...
So why bother and why encourage yourself, for example, by your speeches? It is easier - to use a trading signal for your own purposes. But, you do not have it either... What are we talking about?
And yes, Martin - don't be offended by anything. Your posts are needed - they give me hope, which I don't have at all...