Distribution of a continuous value - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
when the programmer is smoking and it's not as beautiful as this))))
As I understand from the picture, time is taken for analysis, and it may also be translated into corners.
As I understand it from the picture, time is taken for analysis and may be converted to angles.
I was only joking)) I meant that I can make a lot of charts myself)) but what's the use of them?)And if it is purely of scientific interest, it is a golden spiral - the golden ratio.
The speed, if I may say so, is almost a constant, being around the same value most of the time, and sometimes such peaks.
What was it about constant velocity that was said?
It turns out that the process speed is the same and revolves around the value of 60. If the speed deviates to the lower side, there is a pullback, and if it deviates to the higher side of 60, there is a sharp movement along the trend.
It turns out that the process speed is the same and revolves around the value of 60. If the speed deviates to the lower side, there is a pullback, and if it deviates to the higher side of 60, there is a sharp movement along the trend.
Only you forget that the speed rises almost instantly and also fades away))
Correct observation. There are no fish at these events if not in the right direction market.
Correct observation. There are no fish at these events if not in the market in the right direction.
Correct observation. There are no fish at these events if not in the market in the right direction.
The direction is exactly known.
P.S. The previous picture has nothing to do with it.