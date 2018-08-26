Distribution of a continuous value - page 5
P.S. Not relevant to the previous picture.
I wonder. What counts on the graph, is the timing consistent?
Why is 60 lagging behind 240 on the big bubble like that?
is the time agreed upon?
Naturally!
super
Seriously or are you kidding?
seriously
good indicator
But the question of how to make money from it and whether a set-top box is now possible hasn't gone anywhere:)
The main thing is that the first step has been taken.
