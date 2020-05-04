Roffild's library - page 5

I see no point in responding to the post by the freshly registered troll unicornis.

For anyone else interested in calculating the real financial costs of renting Amazon servers, I recommend checking out these prices.

 

Yuriy Asaulenko:

The only reason for abandoning the DLL, the use of third-party software and other advances is to sell on the Market - those are the conditions.) There is simply no other rationale.

So how do you test an Expert then? Trying 5000 variants on 4 cores can be very time-consuming. Better to abandon DLLocks in favor of a network (even local) Testing Agents.

If there were no real barriers to integrating Python, it would have been bolted on at a normal level a long time ago.

 
Roffild:

How do you test an Expert then? On 4 cores, trying 5000 variants can be very time-consuming. Better to abandon DLLocks in favour of a network of(even local) Testing Agents.

If there were no real barriers for integrating Python, it would have been bolted on at a normal level long ago.

Testing? What's the problem? Upload a story and test it till... dawn.)
A tester is a tester. You put the system in a loop and feed the story step by step. Everything flies. MT same test is slower, but haven't specifically compared,
Statistics? No problem either. (Even better and more. ) I don't care if it's in Excel or R.
As for optimization - I don't need it for nothing.
 
Another one of those amateur bush testers... Accuracy of such tests is questionable. Looks like someone can find a grail without strategy optimisation :D
 
The system should not be optimized, but tuned like a piano. Optimization has a place in this process too, but its role is different.
By the way, there are a lot of optimization algorithms on the Internet for every taste).
 
Roffild:

How does the date of user registration affect your bloopers???? Go to Google and Yandex to get banned))).

Who has a calculator, themselves with the information in this thread can calculate the cost options, pros and cons based on their practical knowledge in my head, examples given. Learning on amazon is expensive))).

amazon

cloud.google

cloud.google_

 

unicornis:

If you have a calculator, you can use the information in this thread to calculate the cost options, the pros and cons, based on your practical knowledge in your head, examples given. Learning from amazon is expensive))).

Fat troll caught...

The article on Habra is actually about the dude actually leaked amazon access keys to the public. Of course, people took advantage of this and drew him up into a $12,000 debt. After vigorous litigation, Amazon did forgive the debt.

And the screenshots shown are from Google's server and show one month of server rent. The wrong screenshots are shown. These are server rentals for a month for websites.

Google and Microsoft also have a service for renting unused servers by the hour, but the prices are higher.

Comrade in the comments from 2018 also leaked the keys (bank employee)? I took a screenshot of his 2018 post on purpose. This is not the only yelling in ru/burge net. And who is the troll?

Calculating mql4 price value 250000 (250 thousand) bars 25 times on free terminal takes 1 (1.06 seconds + YouTube music playing) a second on i3-350m (upd: on ancient xeon 0.95 seconds + on two virtual machines) - this is 173 days on minutes or 1-n year for 1.5 seconds, 10 years of minutes - 15 seconds.

If you calculate ticks, it will take 250 seconds or 4,2 minutes per year, if you calculate 10 years in ticks it will take 42 minutes (without taking into account that there are less ticks in long history). On ancient 2xXeon with 5 threads it will take 10 minutes (1440 years in ticks per day). It will be faster on mql5 and even faster in C, while in OpenCL you can run the algorithm in several threads without optimizing the calculations. (The practical value of the depth of history is 3 years at the most.)

If I'm not mistaken, in terms of performance, the Atom x7(cheap netbooks) beats the i3-350m. I.e. a modern cheap netbook can do the job faster and not even melt down.

15 seconds of local time for 10 years for minutes(50 years for five minutes), or 1 minute for 40 years(200 years for five minutes) - is the fuss with VPS and extra knowledge practically worth it? ?? Maybe I was wrong in my calculations, but my figures are the only ones against "it's cool" so far. The same I will set up on vps for 10-15 minutes without taking into account time to download the raw data (+/- couple of hours), and on C and Python I will rewrite my mql for a week - why do it? Please give me (and maybe someone else) an example of a real problem.

 
unicornis:

Did the fellow in the 2018 cammins also leak the keys on purpose (bank employee)? I took a screenshot of his 2018 post on purpose. It's not the only yelling on ru/bourg net. And who is the troll?

Access keys are easy to leak because they are generated for access via software. It's the users' own mistakes, not Amazon's. The help clearly states "change access keys as often as possible".

If you know where to buy a 32 core with 60GB RAM and 840GB SSD for a minimum of quid... there's one for $0.25/hr on Amazon.

Stop making theoretical calculations and trolling with them in this thread.

 
unicornis:

If I'm not mistaken, in terms of performance, the Atom x7(cheap netbooks) beats the i3-350m. I.e. a modern cheap netbook could do the job faster and not even melt down.

