Roffild's library - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The message"Your CPU supports instructions that this TensorFlow binary was not compiled to use: AVX AVX2" appears on newer CPUs as well. This is a known bug in TensorFlow. It has nothing to do with the Python version.
There is another message like "...not load dll..." from Python
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Advanced_Vector_Extensions- from 2011
That's true... i have i3 and GForce video, if i'm not mistaken the laptop is 3-4 years old, even the toys fly well, but with AVE just found out
@Roffild, good afternoon.
Installed your library and immediately caught the error of the very first check:
The variables are all in place too.
What else did I forget to do?
Thanks.
Yes, I've got it figured out.
Sorry about the stupidity.
Good afternoon.
Started the first steps on using your library. As an example took PythonDLL_Example.mq5 and PythonDLL_Example.py. Just decided to test the call-result. Took, made an array of 11 numbers and passed it to the function. So far the function in PythonDLL_Example.py looked like:
(my first change ))) )Everything worked as it should. Due to the fact that I have started to write when the exchange is closed, to test the function I have moved the call to int OnInit() No problem, it works when EA is running.
Next, began simply adding imported libraries in the file PythonDLL_Example.py
The file began to look like this:
The following started to happen:
1. I hang the EA, the result is correct. The output below.
Correct! Result is 251920 - this is correct!
2. I withdraw the Expert Advisor and re-attach it. The output is shown below:
On the third or fourth time, the Expert Advisor crashes.
What is the problem and how can it be solved? What do I have to do?
Thank you
Crashes are inevitable when using popular libraries. Crashes happen precisely at the moment of finishing and starting a new one, not during code execution. It's easier to restart the terminal for a new code execution. The tester may hang up if you kill the terminal before completion.
Crashdumps can accumulate inc:\Users\ \AppData\Local\CrashDumps
The problem is with Python itself, or rather the lack of a mechanism to notify external libraries of completion.
OK, thank you very much.
I will work with what I have.
I'm crying bloody tears!
One line at a time trying to write function code.
What happened:
The value of x is returned correctly! Result is 251920
What was added:
The value of x returns incorrectly! Result is 3.211426697968103e-322
Tried adding-removing a string several times! I just read the file with the added string! It does not affect the calculation of x in any way! The pandas library is imported.
Why is the system behaving like this? Where to look for the problem?
Thank you! )