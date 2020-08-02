New Signal

I created and registered a signal free demo signal and a private signal on a real account. 

I can't figure out how to find it in the signals tab so I can see if I can use it for other accounts. 

Does anyone know how I can access either of these new signals?  I successfully registered as a seller with MQL5

thanks so much

 
Jeffrey M A Lane :


Go to the signal showcase, then the menu on the left:

Trading signals for MetaTrader 5
Choose a signal you are interested in and subscribe to it in a few clicks. Monitored accounts are provided with a detailed statistics and trading history. Watch a Tutorial Video on how to subscribe to a Signal. Sell the...
 
Yes I found it under my signals, but how to I find it in the market?
 
To get to the window - you need to try. Have you tried? Did you try hard? Did you work well?

 
Yes I tried for about 2 hours After watching 12 YouTube videos, but it’s not visible from another account I have with a different broker 
Also see the photo, 

 
Not all signals are rated and ranked in MQL5.com, they all are visible though in MT4/5 terminal.



