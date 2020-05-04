Roffild's library - page 7
The porting of Alglib to MQL5 is done by MQ themselves.
Alglib in the free version runs in a single thread. From the description, the fixes are mostly for the paid multi-threaded version.
I stopped scaffolding in Alglib because of limitations of the free version. Apache Spark handles scaffolding much faster if the input data doesn't fit in RAM.
Now I'm going back to using neural networks, because I've encountered the insurmountable problem of scaffolding: you can't just tweak the forest without fully generating a new one.
yeah, maybe it's for multithreading... not really clear. Serious libraries yes, no one's disputing that, it's just that it's sometimes more convenient and faster without leaving the cash register (mt5)
In the library added work with MLPDataFile from Python.
buildall_and_tests.py - Script to build all library components and run tests.
Who has already tried running Agents on amazon?
Please clarify the situation. The developers said that under Linux you can't run agents as they are essentially Windows services, how did you solve this problem?
And, is it possible to have a GUI to work with so many cores? I'm aiming to run a script on R, it looks reasonable for the money, but it's not clear how to organise it and make it work.
It is possible to run agents under Linux, but it is unlikely they will be paid for providing them to the MQL5 Cloud.
About GUI and R I don't understand at all, because MT5 and its "Agents" tab are used.
I see, Wine is used? I don't know if it's the same for this type of server or if it's possible to use graphical interface to manage the server. Actually I am interested in using these servers for R calculations, so I have more questions, as someone who has understood everything and actually uses this service.
I have noticed that wine restricts my work with market and some other services related to terminal-MQL connection (may be it's an IE issue). Everything else works fine. It's even possible to set up requests within a local network, or via a remote URL/IP.
That's good, so I was wrong.
Wine is quite flexible. But not everyone knows how to cook it. It's easier to use a virtual machine