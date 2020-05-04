Roffild's library - page 6
Beats
In general, who cares who beats who, and who is faster or slower?
For me, however, it is important whether the speed is fast enough for a particular task. My ancient laptop of 2008 year production copes perfectly with this particular task. Performance of software, comparable to Python, is also more than enough, both for testing and for TC settings, and for direct work. By the way, I work within the day - and this is 4-10 deals per day.
My question is - what do you do that you lack performance? Why don't you make some tweaks in the conservatory? (с)
32 cores with 60GB RAM and 840GB SSD for under a quid... on Amazon for $0.25/hr.
Even if it's 100% loaded? And no charge for the off state?
Spot instances are designed to be used for computing purposes.
All of Amazon's neural network and big data services can use spot instances. They are initially designed to be 100% bootstrapped as long as the stated price satisfies the buyer. This is a kind of auction of free servers for mathematical calculations. If the price goes out of the stated maximum or the chosen type does not remain free, there is an auto-offset. Amazon warns that the price may change every hour, but in practice nothing usually happens throughout the day.
Spot instances are not designed for hosting, so you can't put a website on them. Therefore, it is completely wrong to compare spot instances with regular VPS.
For Agents to optimize or build a random forest in Apache Spark, spot instances are appropriate because all calculations are protected against a sudden shutdown of such an instance.
Running Agents on Amazon's servers.
Good instruction.
It remains to see how much this server will optimize a conditional 10K passes, and then run a similar optimization in the cloud and compare the cost and time. Number of passes to choose so that to occupy the server for at least 10 hours, otherwise the error will be very large. And optimize fake parameter, so that all passes take a fixed amount of time.
This is just a suggestion, nothing more.
If you need to upload external files or use OpenCL, there's not even a comparison, because it's all unavailable in the cloud.
For simple optimisation, the choice here is whether to use Amazon's hourly rate or pay per pass in the cloud.
And in general, Amazon and the cloud can be used at the same time, although there is no financial benefit.
I started looking for a substitute for cloud testing when I came across the limitations. If cloud capabilities and pricing are enough for your tests, then you don't have to bother with Amazon.
Just to give you an example, I paid $5 for 5,000 passes in the cloud, but the optimization lasted 10 minutes. The same 5000 passes on 32 cores from amazon was spent $0.75 for 2 hours of optimization.
Greetings, did you happen to rewrite the standard library to an improved version?