Today I tried to publish this library to the MT repository.
From my profile it takes me to https://storage.mql5.com/!/#, but there are a lot of false commits there.
From https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/metaeditor/help/mql5storage/mql5storage_svn_client I found out that the new address is https://storage.mql5.io/repos/, but my login and password don't fit.
And the project structure offered by MetaEditor does not fit my project at all.
Now I understand why there are almost no projects in the MT public repository...
Examples/ToIndicator_Example.mq5 - example of using the CToIndicator class
Roffild library
Docs: MQL5 Java
Installing
(Optional)
mklink /j link where - does not require admin rights.
It makes sense to put the %APPDATA%\MetaQuotes folder in the root of a partition or on a larger partition. Windows has a 255 character file path limit. I have a full path to MQL5 folder containing 88 characters. When testing, the terminal copies the history by the number of local agents, which increases the size of this folder by several Gbytes.
(Important)
Run create_links.bat from MQL5\MyProjects\RoffildLibrary folder after cloning the project.
Code style
Google Java Style
Tab = 3 spaces
Column limit = 110
License
Apache License 2.0
Russian description moved to https://github.com/Roffild/RoffildLibrary/blob/master/README_ru.md
README_en.md
?? How to open this:
README_en.md
https://www.azfiles.ru/extension/markdown.html
What tasks can be solved with the help of this product?
There is no specific task. All parts of this library are involved to a varying degree in the development of the Experts. It is possible to separate each file into a separate library, but I do not see the sense in it.
One task = one file.
Examples/ToIndicator_Example.mq5 - Example of CToIndicator class usage
This indicator is:
(high + low)/2
Why should I make up something complicated?
The example demonstrates not the indicator but the possibility to display the information from the Expert Advisor as an indicator without the need to create external code.
If ToIndicator_Example.mq5 didn't work, then the code in the Indicators\Roffild folder must not have been built when the terminal was launched. The log would be helpful.
Of course, we are all used to creating everything from scratch, so no one wants to learn new libraries, but in today's world using third-party code is common practice...