ZigZags Shepherds - page 14
Oh my goodness. I didn't think it would happen like this.))
No. I don't believe these indicators.
They lie.
Don't believe the indicators. Trust ME.
That's not what Müller said: You can't trust anyone... I can.)
You've managed to make me laugh for the eleventh time today.)) Ten times when reading the next thread.
But I can certainly be trusted. I'm not Mueller))
This is the result of determining the difference between the extremes as a function of the change in the threshold value for Kagi's ZZ. Figure b)-cumulative curve.
Same for Renko's ZZ.
I notice an interesting feature: the Chi-square distribution:
See, at k=1, there is a similarity to Kagi's ZZ, at k=2, exponent, exactly the same as in Renko's ZZ graph.
The Chi-square distribution tends to normal as k increases.
Well, I don't know...
The feature is interesting, but how to take advantage of it? It's hard to suggest anything, given that I'm not good at Kagi or Renko from the word "at all".
But, I'll give it a shot.
1. One has to give up the desire to achieve a normal distribution and search for centuries to find it. Working with the patterns already found is already a very, very big deal.
5. Renko considers break through the range set by "Renko brick" on the value of 1 "brick", besides break through should be on the value of "brick", i.e. "brick" 10 points, to draw a new Renko brick, the price should pass above the already formed Renko bar 10п+1п (or below on 10п+1п) and then a new "brick" will be drawn. I.e. in essence, the price is discretised without time by the value of the "Renko brick". Renko removes the noise components of the price but like any filter there is a lag, to draw a new Renko bar the price should pass through 2 ranges = 2 heights of Renko brick
7,8 is an ATR indicator, what you write is usually called a volatility breakdown, but there is an eternal problem - the period of the ATR, if the period is small, there will be noise, if the period is long, there will be lag
Here
Thanks a lot, great comment.
A few words on the construction of the zz. Kagi's variant.
Blue shows the tick chart, threshold is 3p. If the opposite is greater than 3 pips an extremum is drawn, if not, we go further. I.e. swings may contain 2.66; 3.66; n number of such thresholds (segments) with fractional values. This fractional value is discarded in Renko type construction, but the principle is the same. I.e. whole values 2,3, etc. So we see how fractional vertexes are not taken into account in construction. In the picture below is a variant of Renko.
Now I think the difference is clear. So, frequency of appearance of the ratio of the swing length to the threshold value (segment of 3p) for Kagi:
Fig.b) Cumulative sum of curves. The Chi-squared distribution at k=1 fits this curve.
And this is the cumulative sum of the frequency of occurrence of the swing ratio to the threshold(segment) for the Renko construction. Chi-squared at k=2.
I.e. we just have to discard the fractional parts and get a pure exponent.
Swings... Eh-mah... :)))
OK. I won't go deep into the terminology. No time.
We have the purest exponent on anything.
The sum of these components will be a negative binomial distribution (the Erlang distribution for continuous NE) again, I emphasise, with of the famous dispersion. In the limit, it is the normal distribution you are looking for.