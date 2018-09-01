ZigZags Shepherds - page 12
To build it, we can use various algorithms, and there may be a great many of them. There is hardly one best ZZ...
If you get into the meaning of ZZ.
What do we want from it?
We can build a building on this foundation.
I place ZZ in the first place. It is used to build the wave structure and then the chain.
We can build on it.
I place ZZ in the first place. From it, the wave structure is built and then down the chain.
Still, lest the subject again slip into oblivion - why were you so attracted to Pastukhov's thesis? Did you see any positive results of TC built on this theory?
It is very ambiguous, so it will not be easy, if at all possible, to build a building, because the PP is based on extrema, and they can be defined in different ways and the last extrema have not yet been defined...
I agree with your opinion.
But there is one "but".
There is no point in a PP without a comprehensive approach.
I have had the lag issue resolved for a long time.
Nice to see you on this forum as a researcher.
P.S Read my post and was surprised to discover. How ambiguous these two sentences can be perceived)).
One has to get it right. Respect to you as a researcher.
Thank you. But to the level of some comrades present here (I will not point a finger), I am as far as Shanghai.
The degree of science is not important. It is important to understand the subject.)
P.s.
Price is subject to certain laws just like everything else in the world. ZZ shows the anchor points. They can be calculated by other means and you will not need them. But for me, it is attractive in the construction of patterns.
And where on this picture will the prediction go? Up or down?))
It's not going anywhere, the picture shows the M5 timeframe =)
The question of the application of the Hurst index is identical to the question of the application of the H index in Pastukhov's work. It is more suitable for statistical analysis, in addition, the H breakdown can be analyzed starting from 1 p., i.e. identically to the price chart. The Kagi breakdown variant differs from Renko in that Renko cuts tops into whole indivisible parts, while Kagi leaves the construction as it is. Once again, Chi square at k = 1, close to the Kagi breakdown, and in the case when we discard pieces from the price chart to get a whole indivisible fragment (the same levels) then a pure exponent comes out, probably by discarding further, we can get closer to the normal distribution.
If so, perhaps the rounding would be more consistent with the protection of positions by option holders, since the strikes are located at round levels.
And where on this picture will the prediction go? Up or down?)
Let's not make predictions just yet, let's state the facts.