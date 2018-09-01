ZigZags Shepherds - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What is it? Have you ever seen a Zig-Zag indicator on a real time chart?
Apparently never used it. But he has an opinion. "I haven't read Pasternak, but I judge.)
Well, that's a great example - the top hasn't formed yet, no signal, so you have to wait, and not jump on the moving train.
That's my point! Not waiting for a signal, but having a signal, but on a different indicator, which COULD repeat the reversals of ZZ... Get it?...
For example, like this:
That's my point! Don't wait for a signal, but have a signal, but on a different indicator, which COULD SEE ZZ reversals... Get it?
Do you think that if you have an additional "repeater" of ZZ signals, there will always be a signal to enter the market?
P.S. There is no signal on your screenshot anymore - it was a long time ago and is no longer relevant. You have to wait for a new one.
Do you think that if you have an additional "repeater" of ZZ signals, there will always be a signal to enter the market?
And it will depend on the Trader - what "repeater" you develop, you will get such signals...
OK, I'll be busy until late afternoon - it's a fish day) I'll report back later.
P.S. There is no longer a signal on your screenshot - it was a long time ago and is no longer relevant. You have to wait for a new one.
Are you asking yourself the question, so to speak, a hint for the development of an indicator for yourself...?
I don't use ZZ as a signal.)
Already said that. I use ZZ for a convenient construction of the wave structure. And from there it is the way to signals.
If someone is able to derive a signal from ZZ itself, I will only be glad for such a success).
OK, I'll be busy until late afternoon - it's fish day) I'll report back later.
You are good at making kemins and ovens.
That's my point! Don't wait for a signal, but have a signal, but on a different indicator which COULD repeat the ZZ reversals... Get it?...
For example, like this:
Surely your TD 7 is redrawing the last 2-4 bars.
OK, I'll be busy until late afternoon - it's fish day) I'll report back later.
And how do you cook soup in a cauldron like this? Dive headfirst into the cooker?)