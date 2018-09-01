ZigZags Shepherds - page 17

Vitaly Muzichenko:

What is it? Have you ever seen a Zig-Zag indicator on a real time chart?

Apparently never used it. But he has an opinion. "I haven't read Pasternak, but I judge.)

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Well, that's a great example - the top hasn't formed yet, no signal, so you have to wait, and not jump on the moving train.

That's my point! Not waiting for a signal, but having a signal, but on a different indicator, which COULD repeat the reversals of ZZ... Get it?...

For example, like this:


 
P.S. There is no signal on your screenshot anymore - it was a long time ago and is no longer relevant. You have to wait for a new one.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

And it will depend on the trader - what "repeater" you develop, you will get such signals...
 
OK, I'll be busy until late afternoon - it's a fish day) I'll report back later.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Are you asking yourself the question, so to speak, a hint for the development of an indicator for yourself...?

 

I don't use ZZ as a signal.)

Already said that. I use ZZ for a convenient construction of the wave structure. And from there it is the way to signals.

If someone is able to derive a signal from ZZ itself, I will only be glad for such a success).

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

OK, I'll be busy until late afternoon - it's fish day) I'll report back later.

You are good at making kemins and ovens.

 
Surely your TD 7 is redrawing the last 2-4 bars.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

And how do you cook soup in a cauldron like this? Dive headfirst into the cooker?)

