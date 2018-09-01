ZigZags Shepherds - page 9
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't know if I have the right, let me give you a message.
The tick volume may need to be taken into account ) but only if time is taken into account ))
I'm on crypto, it's still a semi-wild market. i was advised to re-start my trading studies at any crypto exchange about 3-4 years ago.
If you keep in mind that I'm the only one of the old guard who's a permanent member of the forum, I'm probably the most ignorant one)
I'm not a good trader.)
You're being modest)))) I think if there is a "salt", it's a "salt" in Africa, that is, if the system is "ironclad", then it will work everywhere. Eh, crypto, crypto, the easiest option here was, like Buffett, buy ... If you're familiar with it, maybe you could give me some advice. There are more than a thousand of these cryptos now, what horse should I bet on? I don't know how to do it, I'm not sure how to fix it.
which horse to bet on?
The one that runs))
Standard TFs (timeframes) are sliced by time, reno bars by price. And you can also add tick volume to renko bars, no problem with that. The undeniable advantage of reneko/cagi/range-bars is in filtering out small price fluctuations, noise, in which it is unprofitable to trade.
Can you tell us a little more about volumes?
It comes to mind. I have a customer, a great guy from Kiev, but at the time he did not know much about programming and indicators, although he was trained by me (only in programming).
I asked him to write a robot blank using zig-zag. He wrote me pretty clear TOR, but the guy was smart, just had little experience. I asked him to write a blank copy of the robot's rules, and he sent me the terms of reference. But the trouble is, the zigzag redraws the last peak.
- I haven't noticed!
- OK, let's write a simple Expert Advisor as part of the training, we'll put X's on the tops.
When he saw a bunch of crosses hanging in the air, he got sad. I say - there are a lot of fools in forex who squeal that because the indicator is overdrawn it means that it is worthless. But it is not so, just fugu is poisonous, you have to know how to cook it )))
If only it were that simple)), it's all about collecting statistics and making decisions based on them, but the "hospital average" obscures the vision of an individual event.
If only it were that simple)), it's all about collecting statistics and making a decision based on that, except that the "average hospital temperature" is clogging up the vision of an individual event.
It's probably useful to state common knowledge once again - repeating the commonplace truths won't make things worse.
There are several ways of displaying price in the market - renko, renji, ekeioboost, kagi, etc. They are usually divided into time-independent and time-independent, but in my opinion this is not a sensible breakdown. It is better, imho, to classify according to the constancy of any characteristic. In this case, the usual price representation can be called equi-temporal, i.e. every bar always has the same amount of time, while the opening/closing price difference and Hg/Lw difference may vary greatly.
Renko is equi-opn/cls, i.e. the open/close price difference is always the same modulo and equal to the renko size, while the difference between Hg and Lw varies, but in the range of one to two renko sizes. The amount of time in the renko bar is also different.
Rencos are equi-Hg/Lw, i.e. the difference between the highest and lowest point of the bar is always constant, the price difference of the opn/cls bar can be any within the size of the reng. The amount of time in the bar randge is also different.
If we consider that the tick representation of price is the most natural, then a chart of rendezvous bars is essentially a tick chart with the size of a tick per rendezvous. For example, if there are tick quotes with five-digit tick size and we need to programmatically build a four-digit one - find min/max as soon as their difference exceeds 10, a new four-digit tick chart is formed, i.e., we obtain a four-digit rendge chart with 1 size.
Equity-volumes, as the name implies, are bars in which the number of ticks is the same, all other characteristics associated with the price, are different for each bar. In my opinion, this is the most meaningless representation of price. The price flow, if we consider it from a multitude of providers, always has a width of a few spreads. This width is not constant over time and widens and narrowed. Every brokerage company broadcasts the prices to its clients terminals using the program - let's call it a price filter. You have to be very simple not to understand that a significant part of brokerage companies profit comes from the quotes filter, and therefore its logics is not simple. And the amount of generated ticks is determined by this logic. I.e. equivolume bars will have different appearance in different brokerage companies and moreover they can have different appearance even in different accounts inside one brokerage company. Coming back to the topic of the branch - statistical characteristics of zig zags will be different for different brokerage companies due to quotes filters working, and within the same brokerage company they will be constantly "floating" because of the nonlinear internal logic of the quotes filter. It is clear that these differences and changes will be small, but statistical advantage of Pastuhov, as I understand it, is also small, so it is only theoretically possible to earn on this, imho.
This is the result of determining the difference between the extremes as a function of the change in the threshold value for Kagi's ZZ. Figure b)-cumulative curve.
Same for Renko's ZZ.
I notice an interesting feature: the Chi-square distribution:
See, at k=1, there is a similarity to Kagi's ZZ, at k=2, exponent, exactly the same as in Renko's ZZ graph.
The Chi-square distribution tends to be normal with increasing k.