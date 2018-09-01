ZigZags Shepherds - page 13
If so, perhaps rounding would be more consistent with option holders protecting their positions because the strikes are at round levels.
And if rounded to a whole, we won't see any price movement. It's just a humour, but it's worth thinking about(((.
And where on this picture will the forecast go? Up or down?))
The only prediction that will certainly come true (on any timeframe, under a Zigzag, by another indicator) is:
"After the previous Uptrend, the current Downtrend will surely Begin, Continue and End, after the Downtrend, the Uptrend, etc."
These are the stages of movement and should be handled consistently and clearly!
These are the stages of movement and it is necessary to handle them consistently and clearly!
You can do it in stages as well. Would the halves suit you?
"Half of what? The Zigzag?
That question would go away by itself if the Zigzag vertices had numbers - the size of the corresponding up and down movements
The halves of the market surveillance period.
Sorry for the inadequate behaviour. Consequences of excessive)))
Rebrant's painting is posted for comparison with Repin's first half-period painting.
The good thing about ZZ is that we can see that the wave is not over, but there is no certainty that a new wave is on its way.
The solution to this problem is the Grail. Join the discussion.
Thank you. (chuckles) But it seems that we have been "stimulating" this topic for a long time (see Trend following trading systems).
Here is a situation where I am unsure of the fate of the wave.
Wait for a reversal and close (and money in my pocket)
That's not the point.
There are subtleties you want to get into. The answer, I know for a fact, is there. No one shares their opinion. I think they have no opinion as such. People don't know how to think. They just want to take everything at face value.