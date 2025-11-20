Canvas is cool! - page 35
Gif is a proprietary solution. I have made my own solution in data compression. I am not plagiarising it. The purpose is application in a programme.
I repeat: NOT PATENTING, NOT TELEVISOR, NOT CONNECTING GIFTS FROM THE INET.
Purpose: MQL program. Usage: Transmission of instructions. I did not need the rest.
You've plagiarised the name of the GIF.
I wanted to flaunt the phrase "technician in hand" at.... but for some reason I decided it would be quicker to copy from google and the search started suggesting variants of autocomplete search queries
... I didn't decide to search any further, I might make a wrong choice )))
Petya, look at this.
The thread is about kanvas, that's right, people are drawing here, that's right, by means of MQL.
A MetaTrader program written in MQL can create files of commonly used data formats that can be read/edited by third-party software or hardware, such as *txt, *csv, *html, *bmp and many other formats.
I know how to make *bmp, and I asked if it's possible to create a video file, like *avi, with the standard means of MQL (my question was different, but I've been asked by everyone who wanted to know). I guess it's possible, but there's no simple solution. You either need to know video format specification and then you can use MQL tools, or use 3rd party tools (libraries), or use Windows API. Who likes what, depends on the degree of desire to bother.
One missed option - to create your own analogue written in MQL, suitable for MT.
If someone here thinks that you can take a ready-made Windows format .gif, avi, etc. and use it in an MQL program, then I wouldn't do it.
It is easier and better to create your own simplified analogue. These formats are complicated by themselves - they need to be dismantled, read and reproduced. Their implementation is much wider than that required by the MQL-program and the playback mechanism will have to be "crossed" with your own implementation of canva solutions.
But most importantly, there is no universal technological basis for working with Kanvas in MQL, and therefore all solutions will be authors' and very narrowly specialized.
Please read carefully. I'm talking about editing in third-party programs.
Look at Sony, it took them a long time to make a huge loss with their media, but in the end they use common formats and don't make a fuss anymore.
It's not about using third-party formats in MT, it's about getting the result in a third-party format from MT.
No. I didn't say anything about that and I think it's weird. Create a product inside the MT based on the Windows format and then use it outside the MT?
My video sequences are edited in third-party software, and then, applied in MT. Are you suggesting to do the opposite? You could, but why? To record a .gif in MT, and then show it in YouTube? Why, when you can record a .gif for YouTube in any ordinary video editor?
The purpose is to create an analogue of the gif in an MQL-program to provide instructions for this program to the user. So that he could set it up properly and understand it. This is needed for documentation of MQL-program written in MQL.
To be able to sell it in the Market. Otherwise, it's all completely pointless in any respect.