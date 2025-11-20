Canvas is cool! - page 12
By the way, I saw an attempt to depict 3D quotes in a sci-fi movie recently.
I'll try to find it now.
Found it (Anon film):
I use interactive kanvas for dynamic visualisation of tick history + real-time.
For example, I needed to quickly figure out the causes of graality in one piece of history.
I quickly visualized it
and everything became clear at once.
I think the use of kanvas will only increase with time.
Do you use your own bike or do you use mine ?
My bike is designed for just such things (among others).
I use my
Indicators: Tick indicator ZoomPrice
fxsaber, 2016.11.01 21:10
I can't think of any other practical tasks where kanvas is used for trading. Kanvas is for Market at 95%.
We have to!!! That's the future.If MQ manages to survive on the market for a couple of decades, then there is a chance to bring MetaTrader 7 in 3D or even in 4D
I don't think so.
3D is far less perceptible to humans than 2D. And a robot doesn't need a visual representation at all...
So the question remains, "Where do I put it all?" It certainly looks nice. But, will it make you more money?
I use mine.
How cool and conveniently made!
I set myself a task: to demonstrate the capabilities of custom graphics via CCanvas class in a short code.
Here's what came out of it.
This script works in both MQL5 and MQL4. But it is much faster on MT5.
Each frame is unique and does not repeat, i.e. the script is not cyclic.
You should move array m_pixels[] from protected: to public in Canvas.mqh file before compilation:
All these features of CCanvas are like a spherical platypus in a vacuum. It's unclear why they were intended. By themselves, they are too few to build anything serious. And if you build something serious you understand that these features could have been made more convenient.
Uncomfortable and impractical. Therefore, I never used it.
In short, it's just a watercolour for kids. You can't paint a masterpiece, but you can dabble.
Brutal practice either throws such things away or assimilates them into something larger. And even then, in parts...
But well done, Nikolai. Your work will be in demand.
Based on Doom and on the advice of @fxsaber.
Based on the algorithm fromthis site with minor tweaks
Looks cool. Nikolai, don't you want to try doing 3D graphics in Kanvas?