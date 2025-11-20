Canvas is cool! - page 5
Slightly changed the code. There were two rotating gravity centres, now there are four.
Great!
It's good to hypnotise customers so they don't pay
the losses and just enjoy the process.
great !
I don't want to fall under this hypnosis myself. :)
And I have to agree, Canvas is cool!
Wow, I think I've got it. ))))
You should also put a twenty-fifth frame there with an offer "to plant" - "buy such-and-such robot, buy such-and-such robot...", then, at all, a super-valuable development will come out!
Done.
Nice one! You'll go far!
In OnInit I create a canvas
Then I need to change the colour at 10:00 to grey in OnTick and return it to the original state again at 11:00.
It doesn't work:
Question:
How do I change the colour of the canvas and frame - no reference to object names?
Thank you!
The canvas.Rectangle is not an object, it's a command to draw a bunch of pixels. It's like a gunshot - one bullet goes off, and good riddance. There's no feedback.
There is an article Exploring the CCanvas class.Implementing transparency of graphical objects, there should be a solution there.