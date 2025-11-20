Canvas is cool! - page 11
I don't think it's Max at all. How's that clothing modelling software?
The model's movements are good, the way she walks. Maybe they just put sensors on the girl, too. But the movements of arms, it seems to me, not finished and it turned out as if the bodybuilder goes to push off a mobile)).
The model itself could be a bit better looking. This is some kind of cannibal from "Call of Cthulhu".
Loud and clear )))). We should probably call it a day.
MAX 2019.
And the example isn't about movement, it's about clothes - worn on the body - not one object.
About the movements - just an example of the same. I wouldn't do it that way - I don't like unnaturalness.
I understand exactly what morphing is. There are many types of morphing. That's why I wrote "simple raster". I probably should have written primitive. But it's still morphing.
Here are examples of more advanced morphing:
My example just shows a smooth flow of one array of values into another of the same size. It's just that the graphical representation is more obvious.
Can this be applied to algotrading?
Yes, of course it can! I see a lot of applications for this.
Well, I'm in terms of converting object vertices to another form - without changing the number of vertices, of course :)
However, it's off-topic, although 3D graphics can also be attached to the trade...
... ...although 3D graphics can also be attached to the trade...
We have to!!! That's the future.If MQ manages to survive the market for another couple of decades, then there is a chance to take MetaTrader 7 to 3D or even 4D
I don't know how to put my knowledge and skills in 3D modelling and animation to good use in trade...
Did I see something?
The shadow of Hamlet's father Peter Konov flashed...
And I do. I also know that right now there's no response and understanding on this forum in this direction.
It's a very big topic
By the way, I recently saw an attempt to depict 3D quotes in a sci-fi movie.
I will try to find it now.
I found it (Anon film):
I think you should buy a 3D printer and print robots.... sex robots )))) - I saw an article somewhere that there are such brothels or they shut down a brothel, I think in America, but the future belongs to robots!
;)
I do a little bit of that when I'm making videos for myself. It's very helpful here that I can work in After Effects. Pictures for my website. Hmm. That's about it.
In algotrading, of course, you can use 3D. But... Only on Demo )))