Is there a universal system? - page 4
You can argue about this for a long time, just as you can argue about the redemption of futures.
Why argue about it? It's all written in the contract terms.)
Pig futures story - https://smart-lab.ru/tag/%D1%82%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B9%D0%B4%D0%B5%D1%80.%20%D1%84%D1%8C%D1%8E%D1%87%D0%B5%D1%80%D1%81/
Of course, Forex is a scam. And you can only get rich in it (or anywhere else) if you understand what the deception is. Take a look for yourself. Everyone knows that the price moves up and down. It moved down and then froze for a second. It is clear that now it will go up and you have to buy. Or wait. The price senses your fluctuations and waits. And when you have decided to buy, it moves downward, to a stop loss. Or a stop-out, whichever you prefer. Observe and make sure.
So why try to make a profit on the noise. The short-term TSs that trade on almost every fluctuation are rarely profitable.
screenshot for example trade))))) real trade.
Well the chart from the visualisation of the tester ))
If you want to use this kind of TS, you have to have a big deposit. I have no idea what to do with it...
Is Forex a scam ? Is forex a scam? These are eternal questions. Just as in philosophy: what is primary, what is secondary: spirit or matter? Mathematicians listen to homegrown philosophers and wonder at the uselessness of such questions. And they compare it to the question what is primary, what is secondary: the chicken or the egg? Dear LRA (sorry, I don't know your name) you will have doubts all the time until you learn to be in the black at least for a month. Then your doubts will greatly decrease, but they will stay...
A versatile system should analyse the trend - your frente. Up - close Sells and buy, Down - close all Buy and sell. The channel is below 100 pips - we wait. If we want to raise more money - from the support line Buy from resistance level Sell. There is also pipsing (gathering of pips) or scalping - cutting off hairs (small price fluctuations). Manual work is very nerve-racking and risky, but the Internet says about 50% daily profit. Now how to buy to sell. You can OrderSend(... OP_BUY or OP_SELL). But there is slippage, requotes, ..... It would be much easier to place expiry orders and move them around. And all this should be together. This is a universal strategy. And what everybody calls strategies are various tactics of implementing a single strategy. Whoever understands this will be on the horse, will be in the tank, will be with lemons and lira, will be where everyone wants to be, will be...
Please advise what is the best thing to read on channels?
Hi all!
This question arises: are there any universal trading systems that can show a good positive trend on a long history?
Well, it is clear that:
1) A good, strong, almost undeflected trend kills any rebounding, counter-trend system.
2) A flat in any of its manifestations, nullifies a trending system.
3) Scalping may lead to loss of the deposit, even in the absence of news. A good short-term excursion of the price and the loss (if not the loss) is ensured.
What are the options that would take into account the disadvantages of each of the above systems, and is it possible in principle?
P.S. If there are, if you know of any, please share.
Please advise me, what is the best thing to read on channels?
Vitaly, I am a well educated man with a lot of smart diplomas, I advise you not to read anything. Instead, try it out on the demo. You should also download and install a toolbar (simulator), which would help you to simulate trading in the Strategy Tester, for example on Saturday-Sunday. There are many free simulators like this one:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/1425
Another trading simulator (panel):
http://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9185 (improvement: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9220 )
и
http://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9220
Thank you for your feedback. The recommendation not to read anything is walking in an information vacuum - it's the way to the goal through the stump. For faster progress it is not bad to learn about the achievements of other researchers. Study in such conditions (in the darkness) is very, very difficult. Yes, we will find working methods, but at what price?
Regarding simulators and simulators - a few years ago, when MT5 wasn't even a thing, I made myself an Expert Advisor, which allows you to open/close orders in MT4 Tester manually. So I know programmatically that there is no better simulator than a demo account.
But you still need to look at the openings made by other traders. It would be foolish not to. This is not the question. It is possible to have a bunch of diplomas, but not to be able to work efficiently with information. The question is whether the person will be able to make sense of his findings?