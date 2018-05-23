Is there a universal system? - page 13
It says here
Hi all!
This question arises: are there any universal trading systems that can show a good positive trend on a long history?
Well, it is clear that:
1) A good, strong, almost undeflected trend kills any rebounding, counter-trend system.
2) A flat in any of its manifestations, nullifies a trending system.
3) Scalping may lead to loss of the deposit, even in the absence of news. A good short-term excursion of the price and the loss (if not the loss) is ensured.
What are the options that would take into account the disadvantages of each of the above systems, and is it possible in principle?
P.S. If there are, if you know of any, please share.
Counter-trend TS is effective, but dangerous, from time to time (though rare) there are Impulses on the trend, which goes without return;
And the argument about the flat... When the market is in a flat (like intraday interval H1), the M5 trend is always there ... Therefore, when trading on M1/M5 on trend TS, you can always catch the trend and along with it the profit.
Now about scalping, scalping should have an entry point, a stop loss, and if you have a stop loss, how will you sell your deposit? You will lose part of it...
For scalping, you need a broker with minimal costs (spread tends to zero) and minimal commission (there are some now).
Example of detailed trend TS "Basic Principle" developed by Marat Gazizov ... (there are a lot of materials on the Internet)