Simulating Costs in Strategy Tester
There is a panel for custom settings .
In this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333185
Scroll down to "Additional protection"
Then to point 8
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2340: Managing account settings in the Tester and expanded integration with Python - MetaliaTrader 5 platform update provides new functionality for working with SQLite databases.
- 2020.02.20
- www.mql5.com
The new version features the following changes: metaeditor: added new functionality for working with sqlite databases. In the previous platform update , we introduced support for operations with sqlite databases directly from mql5
Lorentzos Roussos #:
There is a panel for custom settings .
In this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333185
Scroll down to "Additional protection"
Then to point 8
Thanks a lot Lorentzos!
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Dear all,
I am a freshman in trading, and am in the stage in which I am trying to learn as much theory as I can and am, at the same time, developing "experts" in MT5, which I test and tune on historical data for selected instruments, with MT5's Strategy Tester.
I would really like to know if trading costs are worked in when I run tests through Strategy Tester? Since I opened a demo account with a broker, and downloaded and installed MT5 from broker's website, and also connect to broker's data every time I run a Strategy Tester, I was assuming that the broker's costs are worked in. But are they really? If they are not, how can I simulate the trading costs realistically?
Any advice would be very welcome and highly appreciated.
Best regards