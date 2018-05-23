Is there a universal system? - page 10
I understand that the TS should work on any TF and with any instrument . The other options fall away.
This is fantastic.
But no. Any TS may work on any TF with any instrument. But whether it is profitable or negative is a different question.
My personal opinion:
Knowing how to trade forex is like knowing how to play a musical instrument. Asking the question whether there is a universal trading system, I believe that a person is asking something like, "Is there a universal system for playing the same guitar?
There is a music theory and there are different schools of music. I'm not talking about stone buildings, but systems that have been historically established. For example, Spanish school of guitar.
I think it's the same here. What a trader needs is a good theoretical basis. The basis will bend through the student's psyche and show him/her a trading system. One should just study and try it out.
A beginner most likely needs not a trading system, but a guide to lead him or her by the hand, to show what is what. We have all been used to learning that way since we were in school.
Yeah, there's been a similar debate about chess before... "Is chess a sport, a science or an art?" After developing the right algorithm, the computer started beating the best chess players, and this discussion somehow died down...
Once, a Japanese machine went up in smoke playing with Gasparov. A strong chess player. But there was an equally strong brigade of psychologists surrounding him and setting him up. So, here too, the opinion of analysts has to be taken into account. By the way, he tried to identify a system that ignores losses and, eventually, bang, down the drain, but what was it like at the beginning?! How smoothly and beautifully everything was going? And most likely, that someone would boast: Here, like, I have a system of fire; there was a time when the ambassadors of Babylon came to the king of Israel and he showed them the treasury of the temple and the treasury, and Babylon attacked Israel; three hundred years later, about this event, it was written in abbreviated form: Don't throw beads before swine, or they'll turn around and stomp you into the mud. So everyone's system is like this?!
So everyone's system is so-so?!
In fact - a universal system does exist. The question is another: in what way can a Trader prove such a claim? So the best option is simply to remain silent...
It works with the statistics of the outcomes of the trades... making a profit by managing the volume of the positions.
Feedback control will only have a positive effect if the forward link (the strategy itself) has a positive balance. Otherwise, the feedback control will not work - you can't make a sweet out of shit...
A universal system does not try to predict future price movement. It works with the statistics of trade outcomes... making a profit by managing the volume of positions.
Nicola's child. nicola made a few jokes and ran away.
That's a strong statement. I wonder how he does it?
You're not alone though - there's a selection on the score against the crowd. A whole crowd of traders against the crowd.))
If a trader buys on a signal, for example, then the liquidity provider sells. He is in the loss. And if the crowd of traders buys? And how long will he want to be at a loss? He will want to get even - he will go against the crowd. The liquidity provider calls the tune.