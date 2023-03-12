Price signals, what will happen to them? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And we should penalise by rating the accounts where the deposit is withdrawn before the position is closed. I fund accounts if required, but I don't withdraw them early on purpose, while many people are charging themselves interest like this... The fraud is not related to cent accounts, but to the intentions of signal providers.
In normal trading, trades are closed quite often. And what with your transposition a person should not withdraw profit at all so as not to fall down in the rankings? And the markup on something like this is not significant and corrects itself over time.
In normal trading, trades are closed quite often. And with your transposition, a person should not withdraw profits at all, so as not to fall down in the rankings? And the mark-up on something like this is not significant and corrects itself over time.
Am I saying that I shouldn't withdraw profits? When a person makes such transactions more than once a day, it raises questions.
It's just that MQs took the path of least resistance. No body, no case.
A cent account is no different from anything else in this life. It's a tool. And it will be used in different ways.
It would be logical to make, for example, an archive of closed Signals, which would make Service itself and trading results of Providers more transparent.
It would be logical not to monitor trade results obtained before connecting to monitoring, which would immediately reject those who like to take a hundred accounts, over-clock one account and logically drain it after gathering subscribers.
It would be logical.
Many more logical steps to improve the service could be written here, but MQ has already done something else, unfortunately.
Signals based on real accounts will be drained just like cent ones.
In general, most of the Signals will go down, one need not guess.
It is not about the amount.
I would still find a compromise, make two boxes:
This would make everyone happy, and by the way, the signal service would make money from it. The subscriber would already know in which column to look for the signal, and the provider would be satisfied.
We cannot just take away opportunities to passive income, and thus make users angry.
I personally am in favor of this approach ! But absolutely free of charge, too, do not do, because there are honest vendors, and there is a special leak. You can make a fixed price on cent accounts for example ALL for 10. I was testing automatic strategies on my demo account for half a year, and when I switched to cent account it seemed like a setup from MQL. This issue should not be solved so radically.
Forget about such a category as market makers using cent accounts to demonstrate real EA trading. In the past, they used to put a price of $99999 to avoid subscribing to such signals and it was purely a demonstration of real trading conditions. Now there is no point in such a demonstration, why buy EAs if you can copy the signal for free?
Market vendors using cent accounts to demonstrate real EA trading.
Why use cent accounts ... deposit $500-1000 and demo as much as you like ...
Here come the copyists in the orders ). This is for the 12th number, two in a row. Could be a coincidence, of course.
It seems that if the payment is not returned, then the cent accounts will be mostly "dead". They will act as advertising and in the description such as, if interested in PAMM, trust management, etc., please contact me in private, trade transferred to another account. Something in this vein.
Here come the copyists in the orders ). That's for the 12th number, two in a row. Could be a coincidence, of course.
It seems that if the payment is not returned, then the cent accounts will be mostly "dead". They will act as advertising and in the description such as, if interested in PAMM, asset management, etc., contact me in private, trade carried over to another account. Something along those lines.
Now the way out is to monitor the accounts for the products on the beech, they definitely won't copy for free.
Beech is banned here, so there's a conflict...)
Why use cent accounts... put in $500-$1000 and show as much as you want ...
So put it in ...