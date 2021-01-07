From theory to practice - page 1669
I don't remember the sum of the increments included in the three standard deviations (according to the classical formula) ? I don't want to just check, I'm sick of those sums.
"Should"...
The only thing forex "should" do is drain any martin sooner or later. More often sooner (before the martin has earned 100%+).
Trying to make money on some here "shoulds", comes to "buying in overbought" and ending up getting a couple more overbought in the shoulders.
I made two series of increments with channels for each currency.
Entry if one for example breached the upper limit, the other the lower limit and vice versa - the result is the same as with the original pair. Maybe the problem is in different convergence speed.
Did EUR and USD show profitseparately? This is the question that interests me now.Perhaps, we will get toEUR/USD later, and intelligent people will give us some tips.
It is important that EUR and USD profit separately.
If this theme becomes boring - send EUR/USD and EUR and USD separately to me. I will analyse it myself.
How do you know if they all add up to zero on the amount chart?
I have just sent you EURUSD. The opening prices of the minutiae. There are two files, they differ in date sequence (ascending/descending)
I'm waiting for pictures with studies, it's been boring on the forum lately.
Charts:
Green - EURUSD
Red - USD
Blue - EUR
Increase histograms:
Red - EURUSD
Blue - USD
Green - EUR
Nah, still,EUR and USD distributionsare not normal.
It makes no difference whether you work with the individualEUR/USD orEUR and USD individually. Ugh. Fuck it all...
Well, what am I saying! Same eggs...
I will say that all is not yet lost in the increments, there is a grain there.