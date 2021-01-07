From theory to practice - page 1667

New comment
 
Martin Cheguevara:
I would put it to you this way:
Forget about your and other people's claims, every claim about the market has its equally valid opposite).

I've long since forgotten

I only look at numbers and facts

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky:

They're really pissing me off.

Hush, hush, they punished themselves with ignorance))
 
Regularity in randomness.
 
Randomness into regularity
 
The facts are somewhere in the middle.
 

They say that

what is not by chance, is by law

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

They say that

what is not by chance, is by law

As many people say, they will continue to say so and it will be of no use either.
 

- Randomness is a special case of regularity.

- Well done, Klueva! I think you can master chess.

 
Martin Cheguevara:
As many people say, they will continue to say, and the result will also be nil.

here is the pattern (recall, the price was falling):


open positions are "dead ends" with negative profits at the end of the day.

short - SELL, long - BUY.

If the price goes up, how will the bottom line change?

it is no longer random, such a summary can be opened for any day

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

it's no longer an accident, you can open such a summary for any day

open it, test it on history ... =profit?

ZS: i doubt it's not another 50/50, it would be that easy... well kinda like Buffett smoking on the sidelines

ZZZY: if you draw a lot of trend lines on the history, and then scroll through them with the tester, then there will be trades from which the price will repeatedly bounce..... an accident? a regularity? ... imho another 50/50 for with a lot of data - OHLC and with a lot of lines you will always find coincidences ;)

1...166016611662166316641665166616671668166916701671167216731674...1981
New comment