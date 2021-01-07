From theory to practice - page 1486
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Alexander_K
You should have published the signal.
Why do you need pictures of the trades?
Since September 1.
I'm doing prefinal testing now.
It is hard - if the central tendency and dispersion of the diffusion process in the market are absolutely clear to me, then the discontinuity indicator (i.e. when the system energy is > > to infinity, which corresponds to price transitions from one level to another, i.e. from one flat state to another) is not yet clear.
That is why I haven't give up the forum - I read it sometimes. About momentum and energy it is interesting...
Well, I've done some quick formulas at m=1 for instantaneous energy and momentum, then for energy and momentum of the system. I have again reduced it to the analysis of increments at uniform deltaT.
I mean, one way or another, it all leads to working with distributions anyway :)))
It's been said for a long time - once a man has grasped something, no force in the world will make him look at the market in a different way.
"If all you have is a hammer, you'll see a nail in every problem" - attributed to Mark Twain)
Well, good luck using phase volume calculations to increase your deposit volume)
Well, I've done some quick formulas at m=1 for instantaneous energy and momentum, then for energy and momentum of the system. I have again reduced it to the analysis of increments at uniform deltaT.
I mean, one way or another, it all leads to working with distributions anyway :)))
It's a long known fact - if a person has grasped something once, no force in the world will ever make him look at the market in a different way.
Von in the thread about some Bablikokos people have been sitting for years, and Georges will never part with his league, even if he has to live in a roadside ditch and suffer from hunger and cold. Psychology... There's nowhere to go...
clarified#14849
"If all you have is a hammer, you'll see a nail in every problem", ascribed to Mark Twain)
Well, good luck using phase volume calculations to increase deposit volume)
for you this hammer -- TViMS ;))
But you "need something more general, like the Hamiltonian in mechanics - a function that completely describes the system".
And that's not the nail for your hammer.
For those who have forgotten, a reminder :
.
for you this hammer -- TViMS ;))
But you "need something more general, like a Hamiltonian in mechanics -- a function that describes the system completely."
And that's not the nail in your hammer.
The main tool for me is logic, sometimes formal, but more often common sense. In the case of the market, it says that it is more of an object with a large (almost infinite) number of degrees of freedom. It is much closer to statistfix than to theormechanics or OPU. That said (unlike statfize) I don't see anything like energy for the market - an additive function not changing with time.
With enough imagination any function on time (the number of sandwiches eaten in a day, for example) can be declared as some generalized coordinate and invented momentum and Hamiltonian for it. But it will be only some quasi-mathematical exercise without sense.
PONTRYAGIN'S PRINCIPLE OF MAXIMUM
The main tool for me is logic, sometimes formal, but more often common sense. In the case of the market, it says that it is more of an object with a large (almost infinite) number of degrees of freedom. This is much closer to statistical physics than to theormechanics or OPU. That said (unlike statfize) I don't see anything like energy for the market - an additive function not changing with time.
With enough imagination any function on time (the number of sandwiches eaten in a day, for example) can be declared as some generalized coordinate and invented momentum and Hamiltonian for it. But that would be just some quasi-mathematical exercise with no meaning.
is nothing more than an excuse ;))))
your hammer has built a light tight box around you and won't let out of it.
PONTRYAGIN'S PRINCIPLE OF MAXIMUM
Yeah, don't forget about superstrings too. Without them the needle variations (with the help of which the Pontryagin maximum principle is proved) will not work in forex.
Yeah, don't forget the superstrings either. Without them the needle variations (with the help of which the Pontryagin maximum principle is proved) will not work in Forex.
This is a kind of "hear a bell but don't know where it's ringing"...
This statement shows that this topic is completely unfamiliar to you,Terra incognita.
And do not be like those ignoramuses who deny everything and everything that does not fit into the narrow framework of their knowledge and understanding.