From theory to practice - page 1492
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I tell you, I read it in my memoirs, and there was an episode
of your own writing? It's a great memoir, I don't doubt for a second.
Something took another look at the Laplace motion:
Top - random process
Bottom - asymmetry of the distribution of increments in the dynamics. You can mentally imagine how the probability density function distorts over time.
But, this is a theoretical graph, and we will look at the real BP later.
Something took another look at the Laplace motion:
Top - random process
Bottom - asymmetry of the distribution of increments in the dynamics. You can mentally imagine how the probability density function distorts over time.
But, this is a theoretical graph, and we will look at the real BP later, sometime.
Did you get the bottom graph from the real market graph?
Something took another look at the Laplace motion:
Top - random process
Bottom - asymmetry of the distribution of increments in the dynamics. You can mentally imagine how the probability density function distorts over time.
But, this is a theoretical graph, and we will look at the real BP later, sometime.
The waving is above the graph - asymmetry is negative, because all deviations are negative.
Did you get the bottom chart from a real market chart?
Nah, it's an artificial random process - Laplace motion. The asymmetry is calculated by Pearson for sample size = 10.000
I want to compare it with real BP - there should be visual differences. If there is no difference, I will assume that BP is SB, but a strange one...
of your own writing? It's a great memoir, I don't doubt for a second.
You should write a filter on Balmer's flute.
Brain training uses it, but you really need a bottle to figure it out.
And the question is why do I have to show you my stats? Even if I have nothing at all, am I not allowed to theorise?
Even if one does not read my posts in full, novice traders will at least see my phrase: "No transformation of the initial BP allows reducing it to a purely random process". This is verified by dozens of my studies and immediately gives beginners an opportunity (only give an opportunity, not force!) not to go this way, not to waste time.
Give the same valid conclusions and people will be grateful to you without your stats as well.
A pure random process (SR) is a benchmark, a spherical horse in a vacuum. It is impossible to make money from it, so it makes no sense to reduce anything to it.
haven't updated my profile screenshot in a while)