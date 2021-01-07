From theory to practice - page 1493
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It is the SB that can be used to make money))
No, you can't! That's why the spread was invented.
You can't do that! That's why the spread was invented.
that's what spreads are for ;))))))
It's exactly on SB that you can make money)).
Seconded.
It's just that Bass, confused as he is, can't tell the difference between profits on SB and regular potatoes, which he really likes to eat.
that's what spreads are for ;))))))
SB trading implies an order system. You get spreads in the corridor and hello...
The drawback is the spread+swap+commission.
The smart DT with its filter around 200 pips is screwing everyone.
In such conditions it is a one-way game
The collective farmer Bass, who can hardly tell SB from potato, is always making a hump about the impossibility of making money on SB.
Here is my latest trade based on random process patterns:
Note the accuracy of the entry calculated using the formulas for the variance of random diffusion processes.
My TS, on the other hand, does not do well specifically with regular, directional movements - trends. When the market is in a random phase - my readings are just crazy.
And this agronomist has been arguing with me for two years... It's crazy. Ugh.
If you look at the chart which has 1 trade in a week on m5.
It is most likely a random trade)
The collective farmer Bass, who can hardly tell SB from potato, is always making a hump about the impossibility of making money on SB.
Here is my latest trade based on random process patterns:
Note the accuracy of the entry calculated using the formulas for the variance of random diffusion processes.
My TS, on the other hand, does not do well specifically with regular, directional movements - trends. When the market is in a random phase - my readings are just crazy.
And this agronomist has been arguing with me for two years... It's crazy. Ugh.
What's the oil-oil thing?
If you look at the chart which has 1 trade in a week on m5.
It's most likely a random trade.)
Is this one random too?
The same - this week.
Trading's on pause. Moving to MT5 and other brokers. Previous broker turned on slippage)
Who are you telling tales to, daddy?
Go to school.
You'll get some sense, at least you'll stop leaking.